Today's Horoscope, August 4, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Mercury in your solar return chart ensures a year brimming with positivity and ambitious pursuits. You'll be in an optimistic mindset, eager to chase and fulfill major goals. The professional land-scape will be dotted with numerous opportunities, and your colleagues or business associates will stand by you firmly. This is also an excellent time for expanding your business or seeking fresh career avenues, with likely improvements in salary and perks.

Financial comfort will be a constant companion, allowing you to breathe easy. Family bonds will grow stronger, with several auspicious ceremonies enhancing domestic joy. For couples in love, this period could culminate in marriage. A beneficial business trip is also on the horizon, opening doors to new ventures. Diverse investments are favored and likely to yield handsome returns.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Today, you will receive suitable marriage proposals from people you know. You will initially be reluctant, but eventually, your family will be able to convince you. You will give your consent. This will make everyone happy, and there will be cheer and joy in your family. You will also have plans to settle abroad and will take steps in that direction.

Tip: Gentle words heal deep emotions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rose Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Today, you will be in a positive frame of mind and will feel peaceful and relaxed. Your ideas will get implemented at your workplace and even your bosses will keep encouraging you. You will also undertake those tasks which others will be unable to even think about. Financially, you will have no problems.

Tip: Daily effort builds lasting success.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today, you will have some difficulties at your workplace. Some colleagues might turn hostile towards you, and you could become a victim of conspiracies and plotting. They will try to harm your reputation. Initially, they will succeed but will not be able to do much. Their efforts will prove futile, and your colleagues will support you fully.

Tip: Flow with change, not against it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The relationships with your parents will improve today and you will get their blessings. You will also take care of their needs and assume full responsibility. You are likely to get a legacy from your parents which is going to be a big amount of money. It will change your fortunes. And you will feel financially more secure.

Tip: Learn from what didn’t go right.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Today, you will be busy with your work and will also be working overtime to meet the deadlines. You will also come under strain due to the heavy workload. It will also affect your health. And you will be unable to give full time to your mate. You need to make amends and give your mate proper time. This will have a positive impact on your life.

Tip: Kindness travels farther than you think.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Today, you will be having mood swings and will face emotional upheavals. You will try to avoid people, and this will make people unhappy. You need to correct your way of thinking and develop a positive attitude towards life. You need to value human ties and face challenges boldly. It will help you a lot in the long run.

Tip: Let your smile light the room.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Leaf Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It will turn out to be an exceptionally bright day. Your communication skills will be strong, and you will be able to express yourself better with those people with whom you interact. You will make use of their talents and strengths in the best possible manner. You will also make good progress at your workplace. The financial position will be good.

Tip: Truth hides in silent corners.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): It will be a wonderful day. You will exude an air of enthusiasm, and this will help you get positive vibes from the people with whom you interact. The financial position will be excellent. You will share a good equation with family members. You will be a source of inspiration for people younger than you. You will get involved in spiritualism and religious activities.

Tip: Bravery opens the right doors.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today you will expose the weakness of your business rivals. They will not be able to stand in front of you. Your hurdles will be cleared. Your relations with bosses too will improve. You will enjoy excellent bonding with mate. Financial position will get better gradually. Your health too will improve.

Tip: Combine logic and emotion before acting.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): It will turn out to be an exciting day. You will be coming in contact with a lot of influential people. Health will be excellent. Your sweetheart will be a willing companion. Your boss and superiors will be happy with your work. You will give your best efforts. Some important position might be given to you. Financially you will have no problems.

Tip: Your path is special, walk with pride.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Deep Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Today, you will learn vital lessons. You could fall into bad company. It could lead to your downfall. You will feel lethargic at work. Even your enemies and opponents will have an edge over you. They will be in a dominant position. You will face criticism from one and all. But you will recover in time and regain confidence.

Tip: Anchor yourself in the present moment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): It will be a wonderful day. You will plan to use your money judiciously. And make budget accordingly. You will get blessings and love from your elders. You will keep getting success unobstructed. Financial condition will be strong. There will be mutual love and affection between partners. You can undertake a short trip.

Tip: Openness builds real heart-to-heart bonds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sea Green