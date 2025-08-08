Today's Horoscope, August 8, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Today you will settle all the work on time. Your superiors will be happy with your performance. You can also attend a party or ceremony and will feel peaceful. You will also make good progress in your business. Your children will excel in their studies. In all decisions related to career or business, take advice from senior fellow.

Tip: Slow steps still reach the goal.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rush Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): All the career-related tasks will gain momentum, and the new work will also be planned. Success will be within your reach. You may also receive an invaluable inheritance. Your work will also be completed very successfully and easily. An auspicious event will be celebrated in the family. You will be full of zeal and enthusiasm.

Tip: Every moment helps you grow stronger.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will enjoy a wonderful day. Your capability and efficiency will increase. New job offers will come. Your business too will flourish. Your image will improve, and people will seek your advice. You will also spend your time on recreation. Employees will also receive extra money from their income.

Tip: Share your smile, it’s powerful magic.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It is a wonderful day for you. Time is suitable to take a new job or start a new business venture. Meeting with an influential personality will open the way to progress. Money inflow will be continuous. New romantic ties also look certain. You will also shop for household needs with your spouse. You will also make some efforts to take care of children's career.

Tip: Small actions lead to big change.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Moon White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is going to be a happy day. You will be involved in a cosy relationship with a person known to you. It is going to be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. You will be careful in your financial transactions and will not trust anyone. Your time will be spent in watching and enjoying some entertaining TV programs with family. Financial position will remain comfortable.

Tip: Speak less, but make it clear.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Today you will like to spend some time with your family and friends. And will feel cheerful. It is going to be a good time for people who work in the fields of technology, law, media and medicine. You will also go on a short business trip. Elders in the family will give their blessings. Financial position is good.

Tip: Quiet feelings carry strong guidance within.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Today you will be facing some challenges. Enemies and opponents will hold sway over you. You will also face an obstacle at your workplace. You are likely to become the victim of a conspiracy against you. There is some disappointment on the personal front too. You need to remain calm and composed. Financial position will remain ok.

Tip: Grateful hearts attract peaceful days.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Today some persons will try to mislead you. But you will not fall into their trap and will remain careful and alert. You will spend your money wisely. And will think about getting lifetime security and long-lasting achievements. You will also get the benefit from the work according to your hard work.

Tip: Calm mind brings calm surroundings naturally.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today you will have disputes with your colleagues at your workplace. Some persons will try to take advantage of your generosity. You will have a tendency towards moral values and spirituality. But the circle of your contacts will expand. You will also enjoy a good time with your mate. A long pending legal dispute will get resolved.

Tip: Your effort matters, even in silence.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The day will prove to be testing. You might get entangled in problems at your workplace. Your bosses will expect better performance from you. The health of a family member will be a cause of concern. Your mate will give good support. In the search for a meaningful life, you might give time to yoga, spirituality and religious activities.

Tip: Let go and lighten your spirit.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will be making changes in your style of working and look towards some new things. You could be promoted in your job. You will also come in contact with an influential person. You would also meditate to solve a dispute among your family members. Your work will also get completed. You will enjoy a wonderful romantic life too.

Tip: Stay true, even when it’s hard.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will able to impress one and all by your behavior and attitude. And will be able to get good results because of your soft-spoken words and courteous behavior. Your property related disputes will be resolved with your consent. Arrival of a new person in your life will make a major difference. An exciting affair is on the cards.

Tip: Create something, just for yourself.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sea Green