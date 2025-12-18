Today's Horoscope, December 18, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon conjunct Mercury signals a lively, communicative and inspiring year. You'll express ideas confidently and attract attention from influential people. Career opportunities arrive through discussions, presentations, or writing. Finances grow through intelligent planning and possible partnerships. Family members will rally around your goals, bringing warmth and encouragement. Love life blossoms with joy and understanding; marriage plans are favoured.

Travel business and leisure broaden your outlook. Students and creative professionals perform brilliantly. You'll balance ambition and peace effortlessly, leading to holistic growth and satisfaction throughout the

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are going to spend lively moments together. You would like to treat your love mate either on a luxury holiday or travel and will plan this out with a lot of attention to detail. You will have a good time with your spouse as both will understand each other. True friends will be quite helpful. Financial position is good.

Tip: Listen inward before you respond.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coral Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): What you need now is a lot of patience. You know you must put in a lot of effort to make your idea of a fairy tale romance a reality and wonder if you can do it. You will care about your kid's needs. At this juncture, despite indisposed health, you will have a sense of relief. Someone close will help a lot.

Tip: Silence sharpens your inner guidance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are likely to have been away from your mate for a long time, and it is beginning to tell on you. You are going to try to make up for all the lost time. You will use your talent to sharpen your intelligence and achieve big results. You will be inclined to help others and may not mind getting other's help as well.

Tip: Walk in tune with yourself.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Perhaps you are unsure of who is going to be right for you. Your intuition will help so it is necessary to pay attention to it. In this way a lot of the prevailing confusion will disappear. You will avoid a tiff with a person close to you. You will get success in whatever you do. You may meet some top personalities too. Philanthropic activities may attract you.

Tip: Calm action brings steady rewards.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is your deep desire to be the centre of attention, and you will try to do this in many ways. Maybe you feel you have not been given attention from your beloved. You will do your work with sincerity. Your natural leadership qualities will make you very positive in your actions. You will develop deeper faith in God.

Tip: Small shifts create big movement.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are likely to see that you are ready to make a commitment although a wedding has been far from your mind. It is the person you meet who will give you the idea. You will be very alert today. You need to do your work very sincerely. Your natural leadership qualities will make you very positive.

Tip: Ease supports your true progress.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Soft Olive

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Love is not going to pass you by; in fact, you will get into a romantic liaison soon. You are in the mood to meet people again and to begin enjoying life. Don't rely on anyone no matter how close he or she may be. The tide will be favorable for you. A legal verdict will come in your favor.

Tip: Power grows through quiet control.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): The relationship you are involved in is making good headway and can soon become permanent. This will make you happy as you really do want a long-term commitment. You will feel elated as you get to hear good news. You could be trapped in some conspiracy. You will find new contacts which will prove fruitful later.

Tip: Quiet decisions hold real power.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your lover may find it hard to get on with you and you could face many problems trying your best to please. A challenging time lies ahead when you will have to devise new methods. You will put in your best efforts to improve your business prospects, which may give you partial success.

Tip: Let values guide your time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Your beloved will look after you very well and see that you are satisfied. Both of you will be happy with the way things are, and it is time to be free of worry. You will make a list of your incomplete work and shall prioritize their completion. You shall be very committed to your work and loyalty.

Tip: Let truth ripen before speech.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Love means a lot to you, and you would be willing to make any sacrifice to be happy in it. An unexpected introduction can lead to a state of a happy love affair. Financially you will not be so satisfied. Be careful of your rivals and adversaries may be on the lookout to trap you in some problem. Your health will be perfect.

Tip: Allow space for what is forming.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Ice Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): The tendency to always control your mate can make him/her a little fearful of you. Be careful or this person can start avoiding you. More give and take will be required. In your office the seniors will be happy and will show leniency to your work. Religious rituals and worship may keep you busy.

Tip: Your safety begins within you.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Lavender