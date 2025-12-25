Today's Horoscope, December 25, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon in sextile to Sun fills your year with vitality, confidence, and success. Professionally, your leadership skills shine, and influential people recognise your talent. Government-related work, permissions, or legal matters move in your favour.

Entrepreneurs form beneficial partnerships that yield profits. Finances strengthen as old investments mature. Family unity grows-love, laughter, and celebrations enrich your home. Romantic relationships flourish, and marriage discussions are likely. You'll also earn goodwill through social or charitable work. By year's end, your reputation and happiness will rise together, marking this as one of your most fulfilling phases.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): A change in your financial situation will make you quite excited as this enables you to spend more and even afford luxurious items. You will splurge on the desires of your love partner. You will take some decisions in economic matters, and their effects will be observed by you later. You will be full of energy, enthusiasm and vitality.

Tip: Treat yourself with gentle care today

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You can fall prey to the advances of others since you have such vulnerable air about you. Right now, you can do without any love triangles as interesting as the person may seem. You will enter a partnership to expand your business. You will accomplish all difficult tasks with the help of your friends and helpers.

Tip: Face the task with steady courage

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You can be introduced to someone new and get to enjoy an interesting time and a closeness you dreamed of. You will be happy with this encounter and want more. There will be worries regarding education, choice of college and subjects, for your kids, and issues relating to finances. You will manage it.

Tip: Listen more to your inner voice

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You would like to play the field, enjoying the company of a few people and not really commit yourself. You may not want to make any important decisions right now. Your time will be spent on worthwhile activities. Some matter may open that you wanted to keep a secret. Your prestige may take a beating a bit.

Tip: Pause before reacting emotionally

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): This will be a good day when a big event is likely to take place. Someone special could come into your life filling it with love and great deal of excitement. Property matters between brothers will be resolved amicably. You will try to balance your household expenditure with income. You will evaluate yourself well.

Tip: Let go to regain balance

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Life is beginning to look good at last for you. You will be popular at a social gathering and attract several people. Someone can catch your fancy quite fast. Your grip on business will get stronger. Things will gradually return in your favor, and a good period will begin.

Tip: Value small steps deeply

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a happy day as you get set to enjoy an adventurous time with your soul mate. You will make many plans and be happy with the outcome. Because of being busy, you will feel a bit tired. You will be immersed in new ideas and thoughts. Your house and family will be your priority.

Tip: Respond with calm awareness

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You would like to be left alone and not get involved in any romance. At this stage, you would prefer to be involved in your work activities and avoid any social gathering. You will take some strong decisions in your business whose benefits you will get later. You will feel pleased and plan a major expansion of your business.

Tip: Choose calm over conflict

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your sweetheart is not going to be happy with you because of lack of time you give him/her on your part, you will try to do your best and change the situation. You will get the blessings of your elders and parents. You will feel self-confident and will take part in commercial venture. It is going to be profitable.

Tip: Let silence guide your moves

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will not tolerate any interference in your affair and can get annoyed too. Someone may be just trying to help but you will not take kindly to this at all. Your efforts will yield expected results. You will get embroiled in some tiff. So have patience and do not lose calm. Things will pass over. You will feel better.

Tip: Stay grounded in present facts

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A breakdown in relations can happen if you can continue with your frequent outbursts. Your love partner can have his/her fill of this and be tempted to leave. You will invest in your children. And you will get love from your parents. You will also listen to people's problems and solve them. And you will be popular among them.

Tip: Allow time to do its work

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Neon Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A lot of hard work on your part will pay off in the long run and you are going to get the person you have set your sights on. This is surely going to put you in a happy mood. Be cautious in matters of trade. If you lend money to someone it will be difficult to recover it. And you will repent for it. Hence exercise caution.

Tip: Trust the whisper within

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Lavender