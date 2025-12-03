Today's Horoscope, December 3, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart brings a year of intensity, passion, and important turning points. You'll feel highly ambitious, eager to push boundaries and achieve goals, but you must balance enthusi-asm with patience. At work, rivals may test your resolve, yet your confidence and courage will help you overcome every challenge. Business ventures should be planned carefully to avoid impulsive decisions.

Financially, keep a steady approach and avoid risky investments for now. Personally, emotions run strong; relationships become deeper but may require better communication to avoid misunderstandings. Lovebirds can expect a year filled with excitement and growth, while singles may meet someone intriguing through work or travel. Spiritually, you'll seek peace through self-discipline and reflection. By maintaining calm and focus, you'll transform obstacles into meaningful victories.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your love life is going to be excellent. You and your soul mate can expect the best life has to offer. Good communication, a strong spiritual bond and support from your family will be there. The situation will be beneficial. Enemies won't be able to harm you. You will be very sensitive and aware about your work. In the process, you will get excellent results.

Tip: Take up your full space today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You need to change your strategy to deal with emotional issues. You want love but you want your freedom too. This can be a bit irksome for your beloved who wants to be fully involved. You will move forward with your positive thinking and progress in business. You will be busy buying things. You will get involved in lot of welfare activities.

Tip: Comparison distracts from your growth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You don't want to get too close but beware as this can spell doom for this relationship. An emotional issue that has been lying dormant for a while can surface and cause some friction. Someone will complain against you, and it will create problems for those in government service/private service. Your time is not right, be careful.

Tip: Notice the quiet magic around you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Soft Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A good day for romance. You and your lover will share beautiful vibes. You want to strengthen your relationship and the good bond you share is going to help. A surprise gift awaits you. You will be in a relaxed mood and busy with entertainment. You will enjoy worldly pleasures. Meeting with loved ones will lighten your mood. Health will be perfect.

Tip: Rest isn’t wasting time, it’s healing.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Try and reinvent yourself for better results as you may not be coming across as who you really are. Rushing headlong in this romance will not help. A friend will meet you to cheer you up. There will be focus on planning for a festival. Your relationship with family members will strengthen.

Tip: Trust your yes, even if it’s quiet.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Amber

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Your search for love is not yielding any results, and you are probably wondering why. The reason is that circumstances beyond your control are keeping love at bay. Some opportunity will come so don't get too disheartened. You will be a guest somewhere. Many plans will occur to you, and you will make an outline of those plans.

Tip: Lightness comes from letting things go.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Money-wise a good time. You might consider spending money on purchasing a house with your mate. Life will be good. You both have a strong bond and enjoy spending time with one another. You will seek solitude for peace of mind. And you will not like crowds. You will not have the strength to meet anyone. You will have to face many obstacles.

Tip: Kindness is your quiet power today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): The opposite sex will find you attractive. You will meet someone who is going to sweep you off your feet. You work hard to please others, a quality that attracts people. It is a knowledge enhancing day. You will meet your spiritual guru and that will make you feel a blessed life. Students will perform well in interview/tests.

Tip: Desires are valid, not selfish.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): A rival can cause some friction in your romance. You may have to use different strategies to keep him/her away. You will succeed and keep your beloved to yourself. The health of your partner will be good. New sources of income will open. Plans for something new will be made. You will meet lot of like-minded people.

Tip: Be who you’ve become, not who you were.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Turquise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): If you are not ready to commit yourself, do not start a relationship. It could be disastrous. If you are already in a relationship, you will have to work hard to make sure it runs well. Loved ones will come closer. You will also ask your children to do something special and till you get success you will not let go. It is a good day.

Tip: Quiet actions create strong change.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): The day will move smoothly. The good vibes you share with your mate make life so much easier to bear. You might decide on proposing marriage amidst a lot of hope and love. You will have a desire to buy a new vehicle. So do not start any work individually. Have a partner with you. Increase your meeting with like-minded ones.

Tip: Give what you want to receive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are usually fired up in your actions, including romance, and this is exactly what will happen now. A whirlwind courtship is very likely going to end in a quick wedding. Today you will develop your own self. You will also have the desire to learn something new. You will also feel that your performance has become better than before.

Tip: Strength can wear a soft voice.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Lilac