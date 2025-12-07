Today's Horoscope, December 7, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Are you expecting a job offer or communication with your romantic partner? Look for your Sun sign in the daily horoscope below and find out.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Now the momentum will increase. Chances of progress and movement in property and work matters are strong, but you will not be fully satisfied.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

You will enter a very favourable phase for business. Profits will come your way for sure. You need to maintain extreme focus on your work and routine.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Those doing jobs will be busy. You will be able to work peacefully, but you will focus your attention on future goals. There will be mutual understanding between you and loved ones.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

You will receive some good news. A change in your surroundings or stay is possible. You may get blessings and support in your work.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Your dominance will increase. You will work hard and your connections and fame will grow. Financially, you will achieve completion in your efforts by the grace of God.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

You will work with full energy and responsibility. You will get the desired results. Those doing jobs will be busy and pleased. You will focus on future goals.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Your dominance will grow. You will decide wisely. Your fame and influence will increase. You will work hard and complete tasks successfully with divine help.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

You will receive good news. Change in your surroundings or home is likely. You may get promoted or succeed in competitive situations. You will receive blessings in your work.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Your work will be completed successfully. You will be highly appreciated and will have special interest in spiritual matters. Money stuck somewhere will be received. Issues with your dear ones will get resolved quickly. There will be happiness around you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

The number of contacts will increase. The graph of your respect and prestige will rise. You will succeed in your plans.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

You will face temptations related to new work. Do not underestimate money matters. You will receive support and take on new responsibilities at work. There will be monetary gains and success based on your creativity.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The path of money will open. Your name will spread through work. You may have unexpected success, and you will reach new peaks of achievement.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden