Today's Horoscope, July 22, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

What's New Today? Is there anything good waiting for you today? How is your financial situation? Or is something bad waiting for you? Know today's (Tuesday, July 22) prediction and be positive and mindful on your activity.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You may stomp your feet all you like, but you are not going to get your way today. The days of ‘me-myself’ are over. Also, today, you may invite unwanted trouble. It may do you some good, suggests Ganesha, if you change the hub of your activities. In love and relationships, talking sweetly with your loved one will give you good results. Raise your spirit today; you shall be pleased with your financial situation.

Tip: Light a diya before sunrise.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): There are chances that it will be an enormously idealistic and unrealistic day for you, says Ganesha. It is an auspicious day to get your hair groomed. You will possibly begin some beauty treatment and make changes in the way you look this afternoon. Special attention awaits your beloved. In love, Love relationships should not be left unattended. A tough day, even for a bull.

Tip: Keep a silver coin near your pillow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Your physical appearance is a matter of concern for you, and today, you will decide to pamper yourself with a massage or even a change of style. Your social standing will also get a boost. You will be in the limelight because of your ability to come up with fantastic ideas.

Tip: Write dreams in a small notebook.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You have a gift. You come across as a very approachable and dependable person. It’s this attribute that makes people want to work with you and trust you, says Ganesha. But today is another day, and you may want a break from helping people fight their daily battles and spending some quality time with your family members.

Tip: Place a fresh flower near the bed.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will start the day on a very positive note filled with unwavering optimism. Look forward to expressing your views clearly. In fact, the honest opinions you will give at official meetings may push you into the limelight. Remember, compromise without hurting your own dignity. Ganesha expects your soul mate to keep you ‘busy’ in the evening. Your love life will be on the back burner as you grow in your career.

Tip: Touch the sunrise light with both hands.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): In all probability, you would want to quarantine yourself today – mentally and physically. It’s all got to do with the way you can challenge yourself and pool your own resources together to make the best of unpleasant conditions.

Tip: Sprinkle rice grains in the four corners.

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You will be able to make new inroads in your professional field. People will be mesmerized by your attractive personality and follow you. You will also be able to win the love of someone of the opposite sex. The more you talk nicely with your loved one, the closer you will get.

Tip: Burn incense during early morning hours.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You shall be a live wire today – full of energy and zest. Freelancers will take imagination to new levels when working. At work, your inspiration will kick-start an epidemic of vigour and high-performance. Surprises in the evening will end the day on a high note.

Tip: Write your wish under moonlight.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today you shall remain deep in thought. You may have plans to change the look of your home and a romantic evening with your sweetheart is on the cards.

Tip: Light a ghee lamp at sunset.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): A memorable time with like-minded people is on the cards today, says Ganesha. At work, you may try everything in your capacity to attain perfection, but perfection will remain restricted to your thinking. None of the innovative ideas striking your mind will actually come into force. But this will not deter you in any way, and you will continue to remain optimistic and move ahead with equal enthusiasm.

Tip: Keep a black thread in your pocket.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Positive thinking and intellectual dexterity will get you going today. A jive session, with pizza and punch, will get your afternoon rolling. You want to explore the best of your relationship through innovation.

Tip: Place a coin near flowing water.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today is a day when the focus is solely on achieving your career goals. A joint venture you have been hankering after for quite some time ought to fall into place today. A tour for business purposes is also indicated. On the domestic front, all should be well.

Tip: Wear a blue or sea-green cloth.

