Today's Horoscope, November 25, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon opposite Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. Your long-time worries will come to an end. There will be an increase in your knowledge, and you will read variety of literature. As a result, your confidence will also get boosted. Your communications skills are going to be second to none. You will enter dialogues with people and be able to get your work done. The circle of friends and contacts will increase. You will be successful in love and romance.

You will also plan to get married. You will take a proper decision after a lot of serious thought. There will be

a change in your daily routine and lifestyle. Your financial position is going to be strong. Your involvement in politics and social activities will also increase. Your property-related disputes would get resolved. You will tackle difficult problems with self-confidence and will power.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will be confident of the way your relationship is progressing. Your partner is going to be very cooperative, and you are going to have an easy and relaxed atmosphere to function. Your behavior will be good. Some new work will be completed at this time. You will adorn new clothes. You will complete your tasks.

Tip: Let what flows, stay flowing..

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Flame Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Sometimes when tackling love matters, you not only lose your patience, but you tend to lose control also. It is important for you to make some changes here so that you can benefit in the long run. Moon will bring lot of happiness. You will establish a cordial relationship with neighbors. Mutual understanding between wife and husband will be good.

Tip: Growth often wears discomfort’s face.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Moss Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will get an opportunity to make friends with an overseas contact. Sweet feelings of love will pervade your life and keep you wanting more. It is indeed a very good day for you. You will try your best to achieve your objectives. There will be happiness in family life. You will give pocket money to children.

Tip: Come back home to yourself.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Soft Peach

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Communication between you and your beloved is going to improve. There are unlikely to be any grey areas left that have been so confused lately, and so worrisome for you too. You will have financial gains but be careful of being duped. You need to keep an eye on the activities of your partner.

Tip: Choose meaning over momentum today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Romance will be like a roller coaster ride. There will be thrilled and a lot of fun as you reach dizzy heights in a new affair of the heart. You are going to be over the Moon. For sure you will make changes in your office. You will also get the benefit of these changes later on. There will be a change in the manner of working.

Tip: Respond from truth, not habit.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are going to tackle all issues head on. There is no place for ambiguity now. You are bent on making a success of your relationship eliminating all obstacles once and for all. There are chances of important information getting leaked. You need to be careful. Government related work will be completed.

Tip: Feel it fully, then release.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lilac

Libra (September 24 - October 23): There may be setbacks in your personal life, and your judgement can get cloudy. You may need help from a third person to speak to you about this situation. Your beloved could also pitch in with some help. You will be full of self-confidence. You will try to complete your work. Most of your time will be spent in the happy company of your family members.

Tip: Presence matters more than perfection.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rosewood

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): There could be moments of doubt as you enter a new day. The support you are looking for may not be forthcoming and this can make you feel downcast and stressed also but you will be happy later on. You will get favorable results in the financial field. You will get money from somewhere. You will be in an advantageous position.

Tip: Feed only what feels true.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Plum

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could be dating someone, but you find that certain spark missing. You do not seem to get well together for a long time. You may decide for a long time. You may decide to terminate this, what you feel is a dull relationship. Your health-related problems will get resolved. The resolutions taken by you will be fulfilled. An unknown person will help you.

Tip: Routine is quiet self-love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Amber

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There is every chance of going out of town with your lover. It could be a much-needed vacation for both of you. You will get the time to just relax and chill in one another's company. You will have no problems with money mon matters. Do not do anything in haste. The graph of your popularity will rise.

Tip: Claim space without shrinking back.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): An exciting period lies ahead. You may propose marriage to your lover and once this is accepted, the busy task of making marriage plans will run full steam ahead. There will be good balance between domestic life and work. You will get a good news. There will be improvements in your health. You will be perfectly fine.

Tip: Ease doesn’t need permission.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pistachio

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A time of sacrifice is indicated. You may have to give up a lot of time you have spent with your mate as career matters can pick up and they do need your urgent attention. You will become your own guide. You will get ahead in life and make progress. Complexities in life will get removed.

Tip: You’re worthy without effort.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver Mist