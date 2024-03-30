Top 3 technologies to look for this summer in air conditioners

When it comes to staying cool during the scorching summer months, having a reliable and efficient air conditioner is essential. As technology continues to advance, air conditioners are becoming more innovative, offering features that not only keep you cool but also enhance energy efficiency and improve air quality. Hitachi Cooling & Heating is a leading name in the air conditioning industry, known for its cutting-edge technologies that make cooling systems more effective and convenient. Here are the top three technologies to look for this summer in air conditioners:

ice Clean Feature Powered by FrostWash Technology:

Hitachi ACs with ice Clean Technology Powered by FrostWash Technology is a revolutionary feature that helps keep your air conditioner's indoor unit clean and free from bacteria and mold.

The ice Clean feature operates through a three-step process: Freeze, Melt, and Dry.

When the FrostWash button on the remote is activated, frost forms on the heat exchanger. This frost effectively traps dust, bacteria, molds, and other impurities that have accumulated over time. After a period, the frost melts, carrying away the trapped impurities from the indoor unit coil. Following this, the louvre opens and the coil dries up with the clean and fresh airthrow. This three-step process ensures that the air conditioner delivers fresh air when it is next turned on.

The key advantages of the ice Clean feature are the removal of viruses, bacteria, and molds. It helps maintain the airflow and cooling efficiency of the unit by eliminating dirt and debris from the coil.

Xpandable+ Feature:

The Xpandable+ feature in Hitachi ACs enhances the user’s cooling experience by automatically increasing the compressor's RPM in response to external ambient conditions and internal load requirements. This unique technology allows the AC to expand its cooling capacity to meet the room’s cooling requirements, ensuring optimal performance. By adjusting its cooling capacity based on room size and occupancy, the AC maintains a consistent, comfortable temperature. Additionally, this feature helps save energy and reduces electricity bills by operating more efficiently. Operating at lower capacities when cooling demands are lower also reduces wear and tear on components, minimizing the need for repairs.

Long air throw:

The Long air throw feature in Hitachi ACs ensures that airthrow reaches every corner of the room, providing uniform cooling even in large spaces. This feature allows the AC unit to throw air to up to 24m*, ensuring even cooling across the room. It helps in creating surround cooling due to the bounce effect caused when the airthrow strikes the wall. Hence, there is an even temperature maintained across the room providing consistent cooling and comfort- applicable in select models.

Conclusion:

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers a range of innovative features and technologies that make air conditioners more efficient, effective, and convenient. Whether you're looking for clean air, faster cooling, or energy savings, Hitachi Cooling & Heating has advanced technologies that got you covered. Consider investing in an air conditioner with ice Clean feature Powered by FrostWash Technology, Xpandable+, and Long air throw features this summer to stay cool and comfortable in style.