Top adventure sports for kids during summer vacations

By Ankush Rana

New Delhi, May 4 As summer has already arrived and vacations are just around the corner, parents are wondering how to get their kids to make the best use of the holidays and get them involved in as many outdoor activities as possible.



Here are some adventure sports that kids aged above five can enjoy, be it bicycle boulevard, camping, water sports to skiing in the snow, India has a plethora of activities to offer. These activities will certainly keep the kids engaged and help burn off energy all through the summer. Assemble the whole family, and this can be a fun adventure to undertake this summer.

* Paragliding: For kids who are budding adrenaline junkies, paragliding is a sport they can opt for to enjoy aerial views, as they can spread their wings and fly, just like in their dreams. Kids above the age of 12 can paraglide in the presence of their parents and with their permission. Those looking for a scenic view for their first paragliding experience can opt for Kamshet in Maharashtra or Dhobi village in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, known for its scenic beauty and pleasant weather. Families who want to explore everything can also enjoy their time by camping, rock climbing, kayaking, boating, and hiking along the beautiful trails of the Western Ghat or Himalayan ranges. It's perfect for a weekend getaway for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. To make paragliding a safe, fun, and high-quality experience, we at ParaBooking have experienced and certified pilots. ParaBooking was launched with the aim to take safe adventure tourism to the masses and at the same time, provide employment opportunities to local pilots and guides.

* Skiing: You're never too old or too young to learn to ski. This summer, take your kids and hit those snowy slopes of what could easily seem like an unending supply of cotton candy. Not every kid simply wants to build a snowman, create snow angels, slide on the toboggan, and have a snow fight. For some daring souls, skiing is the best solution to pacify their need for speed. Pahalgam, Auli, Gulmarg, Solang Valley, and Rohtang Pass are some of the best spots for skiing.

* River rafting: River rafting is not only meant for adults, kids above the age of eight can also delve into the adrenaline rush with river rafting. An intense joy ride on rough rivers with the adrenaline pumped in can be an indulgent activity for kids too provided that all the safety measures are followed. Why should just adults have all the fun? One of the most sought-after locations and the majority of people's maiden experience of river rafting is on Ganga in Rishikesh. Children between the age of 5-14 years usually take on the kids' stretch which is 9km of rafting from Brahmpuri to Rishikesh. For families looking for offbeat suggestions to enjoy this thrilling experience, a family visit to Ladakh for Indus river rafting amid the picture-perfect Himalayan backdrop or at Lohit river in Arunachal Pradesh known for its stunning landscapes can be the perfect destination.

* Hot air balloon rides: Hot air balloon rides have become a fad in India, and there are several festivals such as the Hot air balloon festival in Varanasi, that are witnessing increasing interest from the audience. Don't let your kids feel FOMO, be the hip parent and take them along for the joy ride. You could make it interesting by shooting two birds with one stone as you divulge into a history lesson with hot air balloon rides over the land of Maharajas with Pushkar and Jaipur, the monumental Taj Mahal, and the majestic ruins of Hampi.

* Rock climbing or bouldering: During summer vacations, rock climbing sessions become a popular activity among kids and suddenly all the summer camps in and around provide an indoor substitute of the same. But if you want to let your kids (above the age of 10) have a taste of real-world rock climbing and bouldering, popular sites like Rackcham and Sethan in Himachal Pradesh would be a good start. Look for certified trainers with prior experience with kids and your child might develop a taste for this bold (yes, pun intended) adventure.

* Camping: For all those kids craving some time outdoors, in the wilderness wishing for close encounters with nature, camping is an ideal getaway activity. Summer camps in nature are especially intriguing as they don't just keep them occupied, but help develop an aptitude, environmental skills, and firsthand education through nature. You can take them mountain camping at Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh; desert camping at Rann of Kutch, Gujarat; jungle camping at Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh; waterside camping at Deori Tal, Uttarakhand; and beachside camping at Anjuna, Goa. Who knows, maybe stargazing can help them get interested in astronomy, and you might have your next ISRO scientist.

So, it's time to pack your bags and surprise your kids with their perfect summer adventure!

(Ankush Rana is the CEO and Co-Founder of ParaBooking)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor