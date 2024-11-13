Tulsi Vivah 2024: Auspicious Wishes, Messages and Blessings to Send Loved Ones

Tulsi Vivah is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the divine marriage of the Tulsi plant, also known as holy basil, and Lord Shaligram, a representation of Lord Vishnu. This ritual is performed on the Dwadashi tithi, which is the 12th day of the lunar month of Kartik, typically falling in November. In 2024, Tulsi Vivah will be observed on November 13, with auspicious timings beginning from 4:04 PM on November 12 and concluding at 1:01 PM on November 13. Here are quotes and wishes for this auspicious occasion.

1. "May the sacred union of Tulsi and Vishnu inspire love, faith, and happiness in your life. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Tulsi Vivah!"

2. "As Tulsi joins with Lord Vishnu in holy matrimony, may your life be filled with blessings, peace, and harmony. Happy Tulsi Vivah!"

3. "Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah with devotion and love. May this holy union bring joy and prosperity to your home!"

4. "May the divine blessings of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu bring you peace, joy, and prosperity on this holy occasion. Happy Tulsi Vivah!"

5. "Let the divine marriage of Tulsi and Vishnu remind us that love, devotion, and purity are the pillars of life. Happy Tulsi Vivah"