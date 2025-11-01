Tulsi Vivah 2025 Rangoli Desgin Ideas: Simple Easy Designs to Draw in Front of your Door

Tulsi Vivah is a sacred Hindu festival, which celebrates the ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi (a form of Goddess Lakshmi) and Lord Vishnu (Saligram). Celebrated every year on the Dwadashi (twelfth day) of Kartik Shukla Paksha, this auspicious day marks the end of the Chaturmas period and the beginning of the Hindu wedding season.

In 2025, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 2nd, in which rituals are performed to seek blessings for marital harmony, prosperity and family happiness. This festival brings families together in devotion, reinforces cultural values ​​and wishes for divine grace for happiness and unity in married life. Here are few Tulsi Vivah rangoli designs you can draw in front of your waranda.