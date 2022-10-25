Tune into these audio series and get going

New Delhi, Oct 25 The holiday season has come, along with joyful yells and clogged highways! Undoubtedly, the current rise in traffic has left us all dissatisfied and bored. The best way to deal with this is to listen to some entertaining audio series and immerse yourself in the realm of entertainment.

life has compiled five audio series to help you become hooked throughout the holiday season.

Raabta - Five years later, Mahi returned to her country. She wants to take revenge on her sister for taking her parents away from her. Her sister didn't even spare Mahi's love of life. Mahi wanted to become a successful actress by fulfilling her childhood dreams. However, her sister was still plotting against her. One day, after her sister is caught in a conspiracy, she saves a child. Does Mahi have any old relationship with that child? Will Mahi find her lost love? Listen to know, Raabta, an unsolved story of relationships that is narrated by RJ Priyanka.

Love Contract - Kabir's illness has not allowed him to have a girl in his life. His family forces him to marry Shreya, but the marriage has a secret that only Kabir and Shreya know. It is a Contract Marriage. How will Kabeer and Shreya live this forced relationship? What will this contract end with? Listen to this epic audio series written by Anhad Naad Gwalior and available on Pocket FM, and find out.

Adulting on Audible - Adulting, a 20-episode series created by Dice Media, is a coming-of-age story about two young women trying to handle the responsibilities of being independent adults in the fast-paced, urban bustle of Mumbai. Take a peek into the daily life and shenanigans of Ray & Nikhat

