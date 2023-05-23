Update your wishlist

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, May 23 It's the season of revamping one's wardrobe and spaces, adding bright coloured, and experimenting with different styles as summer 2023 is here! Check out some of the latest collections in the market that you may want to put in your wishlist.



Hazoorilal Legacy unveils Le Soiree Spring Summer Collection 2023

Presenting Le Soiree - the embodiment of extravagance, high jewellery that surpasses temporal boundaries and emanates a timeless essence of otherworldly allure. Each piece tells a unique story. Brought to life through the brilliance of carefully selected gemstones and precision craftsmanship, highlighting every intricate detail and making it a timeless treasure to be cherished for eternity.

Showcasing nature's bounty in all its glory with Tanzanite, Sapphires, Rubies, Emeralds, and Tourmalines from their finest sources. The collection consists of earrings, necklaces, rings, and much more. The impeccable craftsmanship of each piece is bound to captivate your senses and transport you beyond the night, into a realm of everlasting bliss.

Shop the fine jewellery at their flagship stores at South Extension II, Ring Road, New Delhi, and Gold Souk Mall, Gurugram. The Brand also offers an exclusive online luxury boutique shop.hazoorilallegacy.com for your shopping convenience.

Luxurious bodycare essentials travel kit by Kama Ayurveda

The travel kits provide the perfect solution, offering a luxurious assortment of products that harness the power of Ayurveda to keep your hair, skin, and body hydrated and nourished throughout your travels. The Kama Ayurveda's luxurious bodycare essentials travel kit

Nalpamaradi Thailam, 30 ml

Neem Tulsi Tea Tree Body Scrub, 50 g

Kokum Almond Shower Oil, 50 ml

Kokum Almond Body Moisturiser, 50 ml

Pouch

Priced at Rs 1,495/- Available on kamaayurveda.in

Hair Serums to grab from Schwarzkopf

While sipping margaritas on the beach is exciting in summer, it also comes with its own hiccups. With the scorching heat, frizzy hair is cumbersome and hard to keep at bay in sticky, humid conditions. Everything, from the rising temperatures and harsh sun rays to extreme humidity ends up sucking the life out of your strands and making them look super dull, greasy, and lifeless.

Visit Nykaa for hair serums from Schwarzkopf to keep summer frizz at bay

Samsung Ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs

Samsung, the global number one TV brand for the last 17 years, today launched the newest generation of its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in sizes ranging from 50 inches to 98 inches. Besides breathtaking picture quality and stunning design, this year's lineup focuses on enhanced connectivity, advanced personalization, ultimate gaming experience, and everyday sustainability by decreasing its carbon footprint throughout its product lifecycle, offering a "More Wow than Ever" experience.

Price and Availability: Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C(98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs. 314,990. Neo QLED 4K TVs come in QN95C (65, 55-inch), QN90C (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85C (65-, 55-inch) models will be priced starting at Rs. 141,990 onwards. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. Consumers buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25, 2023, can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup, exclusively by MyGlamm, unveils 4 new shades to the versatile 24H Kajal Eyeliner

Get that bewitching eye look and Glamm up for all the parties in town with the new 24H Kajal Eyeliner from Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup by MyGlamm! Now available in 4 new shades - Emerald Spark, Fierce Mystery, Plum Perfection and Sultry Sienna for you to play around and create as many make-up looks as you wish. The Kajal Eyeliner is one of the most versatile eye pencils to have in your makeup bag this season. It works beautifully as a kajal, eyeliner and eyeshadow and stays budge-free in the heat making it the perfect summer essential.

The Manish Malhotra 24H kajal is a truly glamorous product and comes with an intense matte payoff and soft creamy texture that feels light as a feather on your eyes. It also easily lasts up to 24 hours thanks to its smudge-proof, waterproof, transfer-proof and sweat-proof formula. So, it is sure to withstand the challenges that come with the summer sun. No matter which colour you choose, the 24H Kajal Eyeliner will define your eye and give you the perfect long-lasting winged liner.

The entire range is cruelty-free, vegan and has a clean formula and is available starting at Rs 850. Available at the Manish Malhotra Flagship Stores - Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)?

Fossil announces Star Wars Collection - in celebration of the 40th anniversary of return of The Jedi

In honour of 40 years of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Fossil is excited to announce Star Wars x Fossil collection, Exceptionally crafted down to the very last detail, the capsule of watches and jewellery pays homage to the iconic characters and symbols of the Rebellion.

The Star Wars x Fossil collection launches with six limited-edition timepieces, meticulously designed in celebration of the film's most beloved Rebels. Each individually-numbered watch is packaged in a collector's box-showcasing cinematic sound effects, comic-book-style illustrations, and a replica movie ticket pin-and features quintessential character details, including:

Luke Skywalker TM (Rs 21,495): The battle between the light and dark sides of the Force TM plays out on the dial of this piece-complete with Luke's glowing green lume Lightsaber as the second hand and invisible blue lume Force lightning that glows in the dark.

Leia Organa TM (Rs 21,495): Featuring an innovative time-telling mechanism, this design is inspired by Leia's iconic Endor TM look with an invisible lume Rebellion sign that glows in the dark, padded leather strap that recalls her helmet and etched braid caseback detail.

Han Solo TM (Rs 21,495): This redesign of Fossil Heritage watch has an effortlessly laid-back feel due to the rich leather saddle strap with golden yellow pant stripe detail and matching accents on the dial.

Chewbacca TM (Rs 21,495): Featuring a debossed fur texture on the dial and rivet details on the strap, this piece recalls Chewie's TM signature bandolier.

R2-D2 TM (Rs 28,995): This timepiece is crafted around an applied, stamped and printed dimensional R2- D2 TM inspired frame, Japanese automatic movement, minute hand shaped like the droids repair tool arm and a day/night indicator with lume-filled Rebel sign.

C-3PO TM (Rs. 28,995): The beloved droid comes to life on this square-shaped case with a gold-tone C- 3PO TM face inspired frame, exposed automatic movement, silver-tone lug that matches C-3PO's TM silver leg and etched droid cabling-inspired caseback detail.

Alongside the limited-edition watch assortment, Star Wars x Fossil also offers five special-edition watches with comic-book-style graphic dials, silicone straps and classic tins for Rs 12,495. Visit fossil.com and select Fossil retail stores to shop Star Wars x Fossil beginning May 4, and follow @fossil.in to stay up to date on future launches coming soon.

Sweden-based wireless audio solution provider Audio Pro, Addon C5 MKII

A lightweight and easy-to-install stereo speaker, Addon C5MKII is an award-winning device with features like preset options, connectivity keys, and the standard play/pause/volume buttons in a brassy finish. While managing bass, the speaker pumps out a balanced sound that's impressively delicate and detailed when it needs to be. Apart from the supported Audio format that includes Apple Lossless. The stereo also comes with the option of adding a sub-woofer.

Price range: Rs 50600/- Available on audiopro.com

Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella bring a novel collection that exudes power, resilience and old school glam

Nothing elevates everyday style like the right dash of accessories. Think about it… Your trusted hoop earrings, that one tiny shiny pendant or that one statement necklace can instantly turn an everyday look into an elegant one. Well, Pipa Bella by Nykaa Fashion is taking your everyday accessory game up a notch through its newest collaboration with the OG fashionista Rhea Kapoor. This fresh drop is packed with eye-catching pieces, each worthy of getting hooked too! So, get ready to ditch the layers this spring and let Pipa Bella add a dash of style to your breezy fits.

Inspired by Rhea's love for everything bold and powerful, this new collection features elevated essentials and statement must-haves, with functional designs that celebrate the passion and romance often depicted in ancient Indian architecture. Chunky, chic, and with vintage-style opulence; each piece is trendy, transforming your looks and dialing up the glam.

Shop the styles from Pipa Bella by Nykaa Fashion

ZODIAC presents The Vivace Collection: "Silk Touch" Cotton Shirts

In its latest collection, ZODIAC brings shirts crafted from luxurious Egyptian Giza 86 cotton, woven into a single 60's fabric with a "Silk Touch", a result of the Zodiac trademark "Silk Protein Finish" in a range of colours inspired by the Amalfi Coast on Italian Riviera. Fiery Orange, from Sicilian mandarins, Mediterranean Blue from the Italian sea, and Sparkling Red, from the pasta sauce in this region. Lively Greens from the olive groves in Tuscany and Sunny Yellow taken from the region's Limoncello drink.

Available Across All Zodiac Stores: https://www.zodiaconline.com/storelocator



OBEETEE Carpets in association with Tissage launches Impasto Collection

OBEETEE Carpets, the leading manufacturer of handcrafted carpets and rugs in India, is proud to present its latest collection, Impasto, in collaboration with Tissage, another distinguished rug atelier in the home furnishing industry. The refined textures and tasteful designs of this collection evoke a sense of understated opulence that is sure to elevate any living space.

The collection draws inspiration from the impasto style of painting, where paint is applied thickly on the canvas, creating a three-dimensional effect that adds texture and depth to the painting. This style of painting was popularized by artists like Vincent Van Gogh in the 20th century, the Impasto rug collection uses similar philosophy to create texture and depth in the rug.

Each design in the collection is created by layering multiple sketches of motifs one on top of another. The result is a rug that has a three-dimensional effect that adds visual interest to any setting. The collection is a true testament to the creativity and innovation that can be achieved in the world of rug making.

The rugs in the Impasto collection feature a shimmery mix of various kinds of wools and silks and use a new innovative cross-knitting technique to simulate extra depth in certain areas. The motifs used in this rug are inspired by Japanese charcoal art. The juxtaposition of these beautiful motifs on top of an abstract canvas makes for a compelling and dramatic expression of the designer's vision.

Check out the collection at - https://www.obeetee.in/collections/impasto

Good Earth presents Tangier, Odyssey Across North Africa - Design Collection 2023

Tangier, Good Earth's 2023 annual design collection is an odyssey across North Africa inspired by the storied legacy of this region that is edged by the Sahara Desert on one side and the Mediterranean Sea on the other.

Varied in their inspirations, the brand's explorations center on the spirit of the city of Tangier, developing a rich design vocabulary, through innovation in motifs, colours, and materials. Nomadic desert tribes, lush Moroccan gardens, and folk music traditions come together to build a new world of design. The historic palette of Tangier, from Chefchaouen blue to dreamy white and a hint of sandstone, brings a vibrant play of colour to our latest designs.

Check out the collection at - https://www.goodearth.in/tangier

A refreshing amalgamation of contemporary and classic for the woman of today who is rooted in tradition

Indya, the modern Indianwear brand, and eponymous E-commerce platform that has taken designer wear to the length and breadth of the country as well as to international shores is pleased to announce its latest collaboration with designer Samant Chauhan, known for his uncommon drapes and silhouettes.

A sophisticated marriage of minimal and statement in keeping with the designer's aesthetic, the capsule draws inspiration from artist William Morris' iconic tapestry 'Strawberry Thief', with the famed print translating onto classic silhouettes that are thoughtfully re-imagined for the modern woman. The motifs inspired by the small birds invading a strawberry patch have a unique heartwarming charm and history, that comes alive in the designer's distinct handwriting. Digitally matured renditions of hand-painted floral forms and geometrical abstractions are meticulously printed on fluid fabrics drenched in colours that are reminiscent of summers past.

Available on www.houseofindya.com with worldwide shipping. The collection is also be available at Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle Myntra, Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart, and Nykaa Fashion among other online marketplaces.

Discover the Beauty of Nature with March's Fine Silver Dry Flower Jewellery

March, a fine silver jewellery brand by FS Life, introduces its latest collection of stunning dry flower jewellery pieces. These pieces are made with 925 pure silver and incorporate preserved dried flowers, making them not only beautiful but also environmentally friendly. The delicate and natural appearance of the dried flowers is complemented by the timeless elegance of silver, making each piece unique and stunning. The colours and shapes of the flowers used in each piece vary, adding a distinctive and personal touch to your style. March's dry flower jewellery collection is hypoallergenic, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. It's also easy to care for and maintain, making it a hassle-free addition to your jewellery collection. Celebrate the beauty of nature with March's dry flower jewellery collection. Each piece is handcrafted and one-of-a-kind, making it the perfect gift for yourself or someone special. Shop now and add a touch of elegance and natural beauty to your style.

Priced at Rs 1000/- Onwards. Available on: https://marchjewellery.com/

Les Petits launches new range of exclusive SS'23 collection

Les Petits, the luxury fashion brand for kids has come up with an exclusive range of new SS '23 collections from the premium brands of Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Fendi. Portraying an eclectic collection for kids, the new arrivals complement the fervor of the summers with their versatility.

The offerings have been curated consciously by Les Petits to depict the various moods of the summers. Infusing diversity to the arrivals, the floral print apparel from Dolce & Gabbana is soothing to the eyes amidst the scorching heat outside. The brand has further aced the collection with the illustrative logo and bohemian print T-shirts and bodysuits for children. At the same time, the collection from Versace exudes calmness with the Medusa print T-shirt and captures the various hues of summer with the Greca pattern dress and babygrow. In addition to this, the line of attire from the house of Fendi disseminates cool vibes breathing youthfulness with the graphic T-shirt. The pastel-coloured collection further adds to the sophisticated and luxurious choice of children.

Available at lespetits.in

Earth Rhythm's complete lip care combo

Your lips require continuous care, no matter the season! And as mercury soars and temperatures begin to rise, our lips tend to get more dry and chapped. While the hunt for the ideal lip moisturizer never ends, Earth Rhythm, a 100 per cent cruelty-free, clean beauty and personal care brand, has just launched its Lippie Stack that focuses on complete lip care. If you like all things natural and fruity, the launch must be on your radar. Afterall, nothing better than a kit that pampers your pout all day!

Composed of natural botanical extracts and free from mineral oil, parabens and SLS, the combo comes with a lip balm, lip scrub, lip serum, and lip mask that target your lip concerns and treat them gently, be it morning or night. Packed with the extreme nourishment of Acai Berry Oil, Cane Sugar, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter and more, the newly-launched Lippie Stack by Earth Rhythm provides up to 8 hours of hydration, giving you plump, moisturised lips, all the while working to reduce pigmentation.

Priced at Rs 749/- Available in pack of 4 and customisable pack of 2. Shop now at earthrhythm.com



Jaipur Rugs, in partnership with Pavitra Rajaram, launches "Majnun" knotting through history, with love

Jaipur Rugs, in partnership with Pavitra Rajaram, launched "Majnun" a collection of carpets that celebrate "ancient weaving traditions", "generational craftsmanship", and "the power of purposeful design". A testament to the old, the new, and everything in between. The Majnun Collection, while entrenched in the ancient culture and weaving traditions from Persia, China, and India, is a decisive step towards contemporizing history. It celebrates the resilience and passion for art and is a testament to the enduring legacy of timeless craftsmanship.

Bummer unveils India's first-ever Terry Knit T-Shirt and Shorts collection for ultimate comfort!

Bummer, a trendy and comfortable innerwear brand, announces the launch of its latest collection of T-Shirts and Shorts, perfectly suited for the summer season. Staying true to its identity, the new line is designed to make you feel at home everywhere you go. Whether someone is lounging at home, running errands, or hitting the beach, these garments will keep you looking and feeling great.

Designed with attention to detail, each garment features a unique blend of Terry knitting style and MicroModal fabric, which is not only ultra-breathable but also softer than cotton, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for both comfort and style. This innovative product line has been made available in six shades for T-shirts and three for shorts, making it easy for their patrons to mix and match their outfits with ease and feel comfortable and stylish all day long. Of course, Bummer's iconic feature of cool prints is present in the latest collection, but with a twist. The printed language is now incorporated as a strip on the garments, located inside the collar or neck for T-shirts and on the pocket for shorts. This unique feature adds a touch of coolness and edge to your outfit, making you feel confident and stylish no matter where you go.

The brand takes pride in its gender-specific cuts, designed to fit the average body types of both men and women in our country. To achieve this, Bummer worked closely with their team of well-versed manufacturers to ensure that the product's quality was never compromised. All garments underwent rigorous quality checks to meet the brand's high standards.

Available on bummer.in

Take a Step Forward With Good Indian, an Activewear Brand That Inspires to Push The Good in You

A little push of inspiration plays such an important role for someone beginning their fitness journey. Helping you take that first step, even if it is a small one, is Good Indian, a homegrown unisex athleisure and essential wear brand empowering everyone towards an active lifestyle. One does not need hefty exercises to get that fit body, but consciously working towards getting better everyday is enough. Good Indian's tagline puts an affirmation to "Push The Good" in you, one step at a time.

Checkout the collection at goodindian.co.in

Around The City's DENIM DRIP collection

The DENIM DRIP Collection is an excellent addition to the fashion industry and gives the denim vibe a whole different perspective. With the summer setting in and comfort being high priority, the summer friendly fabric and the pleasing colours used add a wonderful twist to the summer heat. The city oriented denim drip collection be it Adelaide, Berlin, Budapest, Kyoto, Prague, or Stockholm, is made taking inspiration from the summer culture of these cities to share across the world. With colourful designs and attractive patch work, it makes for a perfect outfit that can be worn day in and day out.

Checkout the collection at aroundthecityshop.com

Urban Ladder launches Mehr- A limited edition dining set with the elegance of Indo-French style

Mehr Limited edition

Tying together the bright and colourful elements of summer, Urban Ladder has launched a vibrant yet chic dining set - Mehr. The limited-edition dining set is a classic amalgamation of Indo-French style. Inspired by the seasonal brilliance of the summer, this dining set is a symphony of traditional printed motifs from India and around the world with bold colours.

Crafted from Mango wood, each chair has a unique print on the backrest set against a beautiful, brushed Bali oak finish. The chairs are available in Parrot Green, Luxe Green, Chrome Yellow, Sapphire Blue, Cerulean Blue, and Fuschia Red Velvet. This meticulously crafted set is a perfect addition to your home for late morning brunches and to celebrate summer, promoting joy with their gleaming appearance.

Priced at Rs 1,21,779/- This limited-edition set is available to customers for purchase on the Urban Ladder website starting now.

Levi's commemorates the 501 jeans with a range of new finishes and fits

What began as a patent for copper rivets on work pants in 1873 has, over the last 150 years, become the most iconic and influential piece of clothing ever created.

A canvas for rule-breaking, do-what-you-want style, the 501 jeans have broken the boundaries of time and culture. Over the years, the 501 family has expanded beyond the 501 Original. The range now includes fits such as the new 501 '54, 501 '81 as well as other iterations of the widely popular timeless icon. In all its manifestations, 501 pieces are the ultimate vehicle for self-expression. To celebrate the milestone anniversary and the enduring power of authentic self-expression, Levi's is introducing a new range of finishes and fits, including a limited-edition International 501 Jean, banner prints, optimistic colours and a special Levi's x Deepika Padukone 501 Jean exclusive to India.

For more information about the Levi's brand, its products and stores, visit levi.com

BeddyNest, Beddy by Centuary

BeddyNest is made of high-quality, certified, natural material, making it the best choice for babies/kids. Natural materials allow air circulation, making the mattress breathable and temperature-regulating. The natural- Beddy Nest mattresses foremost comply with the guidelines recommended by doctors - that is the mattress needs to be firm and flat. BeddyNest has "free from harmful chemicals" certifications from Oeko Tex (an independent German laboratory) for coir and latex foam.

Price: Rs 7,599/- onwards. Available on Centuary Mattress, Amazon, FirstCry, Flipkart and The Nestray

Nasher Miles - Mumbai collection

The Nasher Miles Mumbai luggage bags are very resilient and a great choice for travelers who want good protection in as lightweight a form as possible. It also has a seamless top and lateral carry handles that makes the bag very easy to pick either upright or horizontally. It comes with 8 spinner wheels, making it easier to manoeuvre over different surfaces. Each bag has a separate Number lock to ensure maximum security of your bag, a spacious main compartment to keep your clothes, shoes and travel essentials. Additionally, it has a fully lined roomy interior with down straps and zippered divider to secure contents and for easy organization also matching zippers add an attractive look to the bag with 2 mesh pockets and one hinge pocket inside for convenient packing. A top carry and side carry handle are available for convenient lifting.

Price: Rs 3,599/- onwards. Available on nashermiles.com

Ancestry Introduces their Bandhani Collection

Ancestry introduces their latest 'Bandhani Collection' which is a beautiful ancient craft from Kutch that takes a contemporary form at Ancestry, designed for one's summer wardrobes. Derived from the word 'Bandhan' that means tying, the Bandhani craft is an ancient art practice from the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Ancestry's collection is the interpretation of the heritage craft in modern silhouettes.

The laborious process includes pinching the fabric into tiny knots, tying it with a string, and then dying it. The result is a spectacular, all- over pattern, typically expressed in vibrant colours. The cuts are drapey, asymmetric and easy to carry silhouette on all body types. Fabrics are pure gajji silk, chanderi, mulmul when combined with the craft gives a rich festive feel to the collection.

Price on request, available at theancestrystore.in

Senshi's sun rays earrings

Senshi jewellery is about glam, style and being unique without burning a hole in the pocket. the brand stands for being a strong individual and loving what you are and enjoying life the way you see it. With 18K gold polish, these metal earrings are shaped to showcase the rays of the sun. It brightens the outfit with its statement style and the gold shine.

Available at senshi.co.in

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor