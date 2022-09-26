Using colours as a Means of Healing

New Delhi, Sep 26 In our daily lives, colours are essential, being part of visual imagery, architecture has a clear connection to colour. In the built environment, various types of spaces use appropriate colours that are determined by a theme, the typology of the space, cultural influences, and other variables.

Colours serve a purpose for architects and designers that goes much beyond that of a decorative tool. Instead, colours influence the mood and personality of users by interacting with their senses and serving as an active form of visual communication.

Colours in Healthcare Spaces - How it affects different user groups

Hospitals, clinics, and wellness centres are sensitive environments that care for the ill and injured. Patients' caregivers also need a healthy atmosphere that supports their emotional and mental health as well as a productive setting that promotes favourable conditions.

In addition to influencing how patients feel and how quickly they recover, colour also improves the effectiveness of caregivers and the experience of visitors. Through psychological techniques, "Healing Colours" can hasten recuperation in such circumstances.

Yashoda Hospital

In the project Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali, "Healing Colours" or "Earth Colours" were experimented with to infuse a calming impact on the residents and visitors. This palette uses neutral and tranquil colours like whites and light browns. Similar to this, whites, greys, and light browns for the Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi to radiate a healing effect.

Relevant Colours and Strategies for Different Spaces in a Hospital

The colour green is a representation of health and wellbeing as well as optimism and hope. Additionally, it expresses the biophilic character of humans, which entails a desire to be more in tune with nature. This colour can improve the patient and visitor experiences when utilised in hospital design. The entrance lobby of the Aakash Super Speciality Hospital project in New Delhi is designed with the concept in mind and features biophilic green accents along with light wood and whites.

A patient needs to move to various locations within the hospital complex as they recover. By creating these places and the transitions between them, it is possible to lessen the stress and intimidation that drab, dimly lit, and close-knit environments can cause. Additionally, most of the time, patients lie supine with their eyes fixed on the ceilings. To help patients unwind, the ceilings must be created and painted in soothing hues.

The goal of paediatric hospitals and clinics is to improve the health of children. A paediatric healthcare environment should strike a balance between the tones that are colourful and tranquil because children are more drawn to colourful surroundings. For instance, a balance of colourful and tranquil interiors is achieved by using the colours orange and blue together. Such a colour scheme dispels the ominous clinical atmosphere with a lighthearted vibe.

Healthcare facilities don't have to give the impression of being boring treatment rooms; instead, they can be therapeutic spaces with a calming atmosphere. It goes on to demonstrate that one of the motivating aspects that contribute to the improvement of hospital design is colour. With this knowledge in hand, professionals in healthcare design may develop colour schemes that lead to improved healing environments in the built environment.

