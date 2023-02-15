Ustad Zakir Hussain to perform for a Mumbai audience
By IANS | Published: February 15, 2023 01:51 PM 2023-02-15T13:51:04+5:30 2023-02-15T14:00:18+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 15 Ajivasan, a musical academy run by Padmshree Suresh Wadkar, is preparing to give Mumbai ...
New Delhi, Feb 15 Ajivasan, a musical academy run by Padmshree Suresh Wadkar, is preparing to give Mumbai residents a musical treat. Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt. Kartick Kumar
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app