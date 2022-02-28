Vaishali S & Masoom Minawala make history at Milan Fashion Week

New Delhi, Feb 28 Designer Vaishali S and fashion icon Masoom Minawala together create history at Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Vaishali S is the first female Indian designer to showcase a collection at Paris haute couture week; and Masoom, is the first-ever Indian creator to walk the runway as a showstopper at Milan Fashion Week.

On the heels of her tremendously successful show at Paris Haute Couture Week

