Valentine's Day 2023: 5 best destinations to visit on Valentine’s Day with your loved ones

You must have Valentine's Day plans in place, but given that the holiday falls on a weekend this year, consider planning a romantic trip. There are various places to visit in India on Valentine's Day. You can hold hands while watching a gorgeous sunset or get up next to each other to capture a beautiful sunrise.

Here are some of the best places you can visit on Valentine’s Day with your loved ones.

Goa

If you are the type of couple that enjoys partying, Goa will be the first spot that springs to mind for all the right reasons. You may either dance till morning or have some beach fun with one another. If you want to spend some time alone with each other, Goa offers several secluded beaches to choose from.

Shimla

With breathtaking views, it is the perfect Valentine's Day getaway, and your partner will undoubtedly love you even more for choosing this location. There are tourist destinations to see, treks to take, camping scenes with stargazing and campfire activities, and many other similar activities! Though you may like to stay longer, Shimla is also ideal for a weekend trip.

Nainital

Nainital is another favourite destination for couples. This lovely little hill station is great for Valentine's Day. Go boating or simply relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. Another excellent idea is to engage in a couple of activities while you're here. Nainital is a fun destination to visit on Valentine's Day.

Alleppey

Alleppey is one of the greatest destinations to visit on Valentine's Day. Backwaters, a beautiful sunset, and a boathouse make this the ideal site for a Valentine's Day date night. Alleppey is becoming increasingly popular among couples since the boathouse setting is as romantic as it gets! Furthermore, exploring the backwaters of Alleppey is a relaxing experience.

Minicoy

The stunning turquoise water, fine white sand, and bright coral reefs will add romance to your journey. Minicoy is one of the greatest places to celebrate Valentine's Day and get some much-needed privacy. If both of you enjoy being in the water, reserve a place to stay that is closer to the beach.