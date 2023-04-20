Vermicelli Kunafeh: A delicious Ramadan 2023 dessert you must try



The ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holiest month for fasting is called Ramadan, or Ramadan in Arabic. Muslims firmly believe that it was during this exalted month that the archangel Gabriel descended from the heavens and revealed the Message to the Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan 2023 is expected to last 30 days, which means that the Eid ul Fitr would most likely fall on April 22, 2023 or April 23, 2023.

Since the cravings for sweet tooth is real, here are Vermicelli Kunafeh you ought to try out this Ramadan, for this all you need is

sugar, water, lemon juice, saffron, vermicelli, butter, food color, Ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese and pista.

To make Vermicelli Kunafeh the first step is in the saucepan, add sugar, water and cook until sugar is dissolved. Add lemon juice and saffron essence, mix well and cook until thickens & set aside. In a bowl, add vermicelli and crush well. Add some food color, ricotta cheese and Mozzarella cheese crumbled it with the help of the hands and spread evenly. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 C for 20-25 minutes. After baking, pour generously warm sugar syrup and garnish with pistachios.