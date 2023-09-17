Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Know all about its time, history and significance

Vishwakarma Day, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja, holds significant importance among the Hindu community as it is a festival dedicated to paying homage to and celebrating Lord Vishwakarma, who is revered as the divine creator. In the year 2023, Vishwakarma Puja is observed on Sunday, September 17, aligning with Kanya Sankranti, which marks the transition of the sun from Leo to Virgo. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma is depicted with four hands, riding a divine goose, and holding a measuring tape, a scale, a book, and a pot. These symbols represent his status as the principal architect of the universe.

Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date and Time:

Vishwakarma Puja Date - September 17, 2023

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment - September 17, 2023 - 01:43 pm

Kanya Sankranti - September 17, 2023

Vishwakarma Puja history:

Vishwakarma Jayanti has deep historical roots within ancient Indian writings and scriptures. One of the oldest Hindu scriptures, the Rigveda, contains early references to Vishwakarma Jayanti. In Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma is revered as the celestial architect of the universe. He is renowned for crafting and constructing various weapons for the deities, including Lord Shiva's Trishul, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, King Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana, and Indra's Vajra. Vishwakarma is also credited with creating Dwarka, Lord Krishna's kingdom, and the magnificent Maya Sabha for the Pandavas. He is known to have designed numerous palaces for the gods across all four yugas or cosmic ages.

Over time, Vishwakarma Jayanti has evolved into a significant celebration for craftsmen, laborers, and artists. It serves as an occasion to pay homage to Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for success, creativity, and skill in their respective trades and industries.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja:

The significance of Vishwakarma Puja goes beyond religious observance. It is a day when industries take a moment to appreciate the talents and commitment of their workers. Some workplaces even declare a holiday to honor artisans and acknowledge their invaluable contributions. Many individuals also participate by worshiping Lord Vishwakarma's image and sharing sweets with their employees as a gesture of gratitude and recognition for their hard work and dedication.