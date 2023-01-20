New Delhi, Jan 20 Here's the tea about dating flags - they're an easy way to decode your next romantic interest. Green flags are the easiest; for Generation X, it's having a partner who is not afraid to commit. Millennials need emotionally vulnerable partners, and Gen Z needs a partner who is respectful of their boundaries. But what about the not-so-green flags? We're talking red, pink, or beige. Whichever they may be, we've got your back with these dating flags to watch out for.

Red Flags - Danger! Danger!

Red flags need no introduction. But if you're 'seeing red' on any of these lately, it might be time for a quick exit.

GPS trackers: If your new bae keeps tabs on your Snap location a little too often, you know it's time to reach for the 'Off' switch.

Negative Nancy: We all love to complain, but when a partner constantly complains about little things, especially about you... red flag!

The Ex-Factor: There's nothing wrong with being friends with an ex. But stay wary when your partner and their ex-flame are a little too close for comfort.

Low-key Sugar Baby: Think about it, are you always the one paying the bills? If yes, skip the dessert and split.

Emotional Baggage Coolie: You're always the one trying to sort out arguments or trying to figure out what's wrong.

Beige Flags - Where'd the heat go?

Beige flags are signs that your potential date lacks compatibility. Maybe it's the lack of effort, or maybe they're just boring. A profile about chai, beaches, and long drives... Meh! Where's the personality?

The Cliche Neon Sign: Okay, okay... hear me out. Does your new date have a 'live, laugh, love neon sign in the middle of their room? Is it the basis of their entire personality?

Sitcom Stan: If your new date's personality formed entirely around their favourite sitcom, if they think they're a 'Jake Peralta,' you know what to do.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor