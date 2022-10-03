What to prepare for Durga Pujo?

New Delhi, Oct 3 Indian festivals are authentic to the country's aesthetic culture and traditions; people have indelible memories and attachments to them. While different parts of India celebrate festivals like Navratri and Durga Pujo, their spirit is the same. Sharing a festive feast across the table with your loved ones is one of the many joys of the holiday, deeply rooted in our tradition and culture.

With guests arriving and numerous preparations to make, the search for delectable snacks and meals appropriate for the occasion is endless. While sweets are the highlight of the holiday season, savoury snacks become a staple during the festivities as well. Don't those chatpata, tasty, tangy, quick and easy bites make us all drool? So, this holiday season, get creative with your snacks.

Saffola Masala Oats, with their perfect blend of desi Indian masalas, will add a chatpata twist to your favourite snack recipes and up the yum factor. Here are some of Chef Kunal Kapur's lip smacking festive recipes that you must try!

Oats Masala Dhokla

Ingredients:

1 Cup Rice

1 Cup Masala Oats

1 Cup sour yoghurt

1 tsp ginger and green chili paste

2 tsp ghee

4 curry leaves

1 tsp sesame seeds

Salt to taste

Garnishing – grated coconut and coriander

Method:

Roast Masala Oats in a pan till aromatic

In a bowl add rice and soak it for 40 mins and keep it aside

In a separate bowl, add rice and oats, yoghurt, ginger and green chili paste, 2 tsp ghee, Salt to taste. grind it into a thick batter

Grease a tin with ghee and add the batter into it

Place the tin into the steamer and let cook for 20 mins

In a pan add 1 teaspoon oil, when it sizzles add curry leaves, sesame seeds and grated coconut.

Once Masala Oats Dhokla is ready, garnish it with curry leaves, sesame seeds and grated coconut.

Moong Dal and Matar Ghugra

Ingredients for the outer crust:

2 cups maida

