Twitter to charge $100 from developers for access to basic API

San Francisco, Feb 9 A week after Twitter announced shutting down free access to the API, the microblogging platform on Thursday said that it will charge $100 per month for the basic tier of API (Application Programming Interface).

Initially, the company had planned to shut down free access to its API on February 9, but now it has extended the deadline to February 13.

The company shared the information on Twitter via its Twitter Dev account, saying: "We're excited to announce an extension of the current free Twitter API access through February 13."

"Paid basic access that offers low level of API usage, and access to Ads API for a $100 monthly fee."

Moreover, the company said that on February 13, it will depreciate the premium API, which was part of v1.1.

"Also on February 13, we will deprecate the Premium API. If you're subscribed to Premium, you can apply for Enterprise to continue using these endpoints," it tweeted.

Further, the microblogging platform mentioned that it will also be introducing a new form of free access to those bot developers who post good content.

"A new form of free access will be introduced as this is extremely important to our ecosystem limited to Tweet creation of up to 1,500 tweets per month for a single authenticated user token, including login with Twitter," the company tweeted.

The company concluded by saying, "This is a new chapter for the Twitter API to increase quality, reduce spam, and enable a thriving ecosystem."

