When Is Sutak Kaal? Know Timings, Do’s and Don’ts On Chandra Grahan 2025

Lunar eclipse, widely known as Chandra Grahan, in India will occur on the intervening night of Sunday (September 7) and Monday (September 8), coinciding with Bhadrapada Purnima and the start timing of Pitru Paksha Shradh. According to the Hindus, a lunar eclipse is considered highly inauspicious and is observed with strict precautions by following strict spiritual and Astrological rules.

The Chandra Grahan will be visible from India, and with the naked eye, people will take precautions to observe Sutak with full devotion and restrictions.

Sutak Timings on Chandra Grahan 2025

Lunar eclipse will start on 8.52 pm on September 7, 2025 and will last till 1.25 AM on September 8, 2025. The Total lunar eclipse will start from 11.01 pm to 12.23 am, while the Sutak Kaal Start time will be on 12.57 PM on September 7.

What Is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal is seen as an inauspicious or unlucky time by according to the Hindu tradition. During the eclipse, auspicious activities such as cooking, worship, purchasing new things and new beginnings are avoided. Temples and religious places remain closed during this time period. Meditation, chanting and spiritual practices instead of worldly activities were advised by religious gurus.

Do’s and Don’ts During Sutak Kaal 2025

Take a bath as soon as the eclipse begins. During this period, worship of gods, tarpan, shraddha, chanting, homa, and donation should be done. The mantra recited earlier should be performed during the lunar eclipse. Take a bath after the eclipse. During the eclipse period, one should not perform the following actions: sleep, abhyanga, eating, and sexual intercourse.

If one is not clean, bathing and donating during the eclipse is sufficient purification. Since this eclipse begins in the second watch of the night, one should observe Vedha from 12:37 pm until the eclipse. During the Vedha, one can perform the following actions: bath, worship of gods, daily rituals, chanting, and shraddha. Since food is prohibited during the Vedha, one should not eat food. However, during the Vedha, one can perform the necessary actions such as drinking water, urinating, and sleeping. Children, the elderly, sick, weak people, and pregnant women should observe the eclipse from 5:15 pm.

Effects of the eclipse on the zodiac signs:

Aries, Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius will have auspicious results; Gemini, Leo, Libra, and Capricorn will have mixed results; Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces will have inauspicious results. People of those zodiac signs who have inauspicious results, as well as pregnant women, should not watch this eclipse.

Khagras Lunar Eclipse: Saturday, September 7, 2025.

Khagras Lunar Eclipse Vedha Sutak Kal: Saturday, September 7, 2025, starting at 12:37 PM.

Khagras Lunar Eclipse Touch: Saturday, September 7, 2025, at 9:57 PM.

Total Lunar Eclipse: Saturday, September 7, 2025, at 11:00 PM.

Khagras Lunar Eclipse Central: Saturday, September 7, 2025, at 11:42 PM.

Khagras Lunar Eclipse: Sunday, September 8, 2025, at 12:23 AM.

Khagras Lunar Eclipse Moksha: Sunday, September 8, 2025, at 1:27 AM.

Khagras Lunar Eclipse Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes.