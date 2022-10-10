Wholesome entertainers to watch with family on OTT

New Delhi, Oct 10 Not many films are worth watching in a theatre, and more often than not, television too has nothing out-of-the-box playing on. However, it is a different world out there when you talk about Over-The-Top or OTT platforms. While you would often come across niche content and those with abusive or crass language, there are a few films and shows that can ensure wholesome entertainment for the whole family. Here are some gems that you can start with.

Detective Boomrah

This one marks the on-screen debut of popular fictional character, Detective Boomrah, who takes up cases that are beyond the realm of reality. The detective is out to solve a case in a heritage hotel where a man mysteriously appears in a locked room, and then jumps off the terrace to disappear. When the detective and his partner try to solve the case, another resident of the haveli, Amtim, jumps off in a similar way, only to be followed by the detective this time. The Case of the Missing, based on the concept of time travel, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and is a must watch.

Babli Bouncer

This heart tugging tale is that of a girl who lives in a village that is known for producing body builders and bouncers. Her father, who is a trainer, trains her and she becomes the uncrowned queen who cannot be messed with. Babli decides to go to the city and become a professional bouncer when the opportunity arises. Will she be able to make a mark in this male dominated society. This one teaches about feminism without shouting from the rooftops, watch it on Disney +Hotstar.

Pinocchio: A True Story

We have all heard the story of Pinocchio, the boy made of wood, whose nose grew every time he told a lie. This animated film is a different take on the same concept, where Jepetto, the genius creator builds a wooden boy, who comes alive with magic. Accompanied by the talking horse, Tibalt, Pinocchio sets out to see the world. He joins a traveling circus where he falls in love with the ringmaster's daughter and now he wants to become human. This intriguing tale of emotions will be loved by all in the family. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Chintaa Mani

This film, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a quirky take on people who feel they can mess with the future. It is a modern interpretation of the times when mani

