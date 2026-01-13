Why Do People Wear Black on Makar Sankranti? Myth or Science Explained

Makar Sankranti is celebrated by flying kites, eating sweet ladoos made up with Til (sesame seeds) and celebrating with family and friends. Other than this their is a tradition of wearing black clothes on this day. But is wearing black a myth or does it have any scientific reason behind it? Let's find out. Makar Sankranti is celebrated on 14 January, 2025 which marks a astronomical and seasonal transition. After this days Sun begins its northward journey (Uttarayan), signalling the gradual end of winter and the onset of longer, warmer days.

Wearing Black Tradition or Myth

While black is often considered inauspicious in Indian traditions, Makar Sankranti is an exception. On this festival, which celebrates new beginnings and the Sun's entry into Capricorn, black symbolizes warmth, strength, and protection. Makar Sankranti, celebrated with diverse customs throughout India, is uniquely marked in Maharashtra by wearing black. As the festival occurs during winter's coldest period, black clothing, known for retaining heat, offers practical warmth, particularly during early morning rituals and outdoor festivities.

Cultural Identity In Maharashtra

Wearing black is a common tradition in Maharashtra, especially among women who wear elegant black sarees with gold borders. Men may also include black in their traditional clothing. This practice is less prevalent in other parts of India.Haldi-Kumkum Celebrations. At Haldi-Kumkum ceremonies, women in black sarees exchange sweets like tilgul (sesame and jaggery), symbolizing sweetness, unity, and warmth in relationships. Wearing black on Makar Sankranti, a cherished Maharashtrian custom, is a climate-aware and scientifically sound practice rooted in regional tradition, not a myth, adding unique charm to the harvest festival.