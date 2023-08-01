Women's wear brand Encrustd goes exclusive with AJIO

New Delhi [India], August 1 : There's good news for ladies out there. Popular fashion brand Encrustd will now be exclusively available on AJIO.

As per a statement, Encrustd, the brainchild of Deepa Chikarmane, represents "elevated international clothing that’s beautifully designed with the best fabrics, features fine craftsmanship, and is great value for money."

The brand was founded by Deepa in 2015. It aims to make luxury designer clothing accessible at affordable price points.

"Encrustd is not just another fashion brand; it's a force to be reckoned with. Our commitment to craftsmanship sets us apart, ensuring that each piece is meticulously crafted to perfection, blending the finest Indian artistry with the hottest western trends. We believe in empowering individuals to embrace their unique style and make bold statements," Deepa Chikarmane, Founder, Encrustd, said.

Earlier this year, Encrustd unveiled its Mon Soleil Spring ‘23 collection which combines a fresh take on spring fashion with luxurious, flowy fabrics, hand-crocheted tops and dainty floral prints. With the new season approaching, the brand is planning to launch a dazzling new vacation-inspired collection soon.

Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “Encrustd embodies modern women - confident, elegant and ready to take on the world with style. The brand is loved by customers for its elevated quality designs and fine craftsmanship that transcends fashion. We’re excited to add Encrustd to AJIO’s wide roster of exclusive brands, raising the style quotient for fashion

conscious Indian women.”

