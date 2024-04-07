World Health Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Importance

Every year on 7th April of 2024, we celebrate the world health day. This day is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948 and starting in 1950, the day aims to raise awareness about different health issues and emphasize areas of concern like mental health, maternal and childcare, and climate change. Each year, a theme is selected to highlight a priority area of public health concern.

The day aims to raise awareness about global health issues and encourage people to live healthier. It is one of the 11 official global health campaigns spearheaded by WHO, with the goal of mobilizing support to address health issues worldwide. Activities around World Health Day include sharing information, raising awareness, and educating people about different kinds of health issues, disorders, and mental health concerns. The theme for World Health Day 2024 is 'My health, my right', emphasizing that access to essential health services should be a right, not a privilege.

On this day Union minister Amit Saha Extended Greetings for world health day with special note. "Greetings on World Health Day. Over the centuries, humankind has fought many battles against the challenges on the path of creating a healthy society, and these wars are still ongoing. As we celebrate this occasion, let us all pledge to fight together against the scourge of diseases and thank all the health professionals who have played a crucial role in this battle." said Union Minister Amit Shah.