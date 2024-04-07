Solar Eclipse 2024: Know In Which Countries This Surya Grahan Will Be Visible

Solar Eclipse 2024: The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2024 will be visible on Monday 8th April. According to NASA website, it is a total solar eclipse. Skywatchers can observe the astronomical view in North America, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada, Western Europe, the Atlantic, the Pacific, Central America, the Arctic, Mexico, the northern reaches of South America, and the Northwestern region of England and Ireland.

The upcoming Total Solar Eclipse, a rare celestial phenomenon, will not be visible in India. This event will be viewable in several countries, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, and other parts of North America. The last annular solar eclipse visible in India occurred on December 26, 2019, starting at 05:18:53 and lasting for three minutes and 39 seconds. Apart from India, it was also visible in parts of Asia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Sumatra, and Borneo.



When will the next Solar Eclipse be visible in India?

The next annular solar eclipse visible in India is scheduled for May 21, 2031, across various Indian cities such as Kochi, Alappuzha, Chalakudy, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, Painavu, Gudalur (Theni), Theni, Madurai, Ilaiyangudi, Karaikudi, and Vedaranyam. The 'ring of fire' will adorn the skies of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with a maximum eclipse coverage of approximately 28.87 percent of the Sun.



What is Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event where the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's light and casting a shadow on Earth. The Moon's umbra, the darkest part of its shadow, covers a narrow path on Earth, where the total eclipse is visible. The Sun's corona, outer atmosphere, becomes visible during the total phase, which lasts a few seconds to 7.5 minutes. The sky darkens, temperatures drop, and animals and birds often become quiet.

Solar Eclipse Time, Date and Duration.

Total solar eclipse to visit North America will be on April 8, 2024, with a duration of up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds. The total solar eclipse follows the first lunar eclipse of the year on March 25, 2024. This year's highly anticipated 2024 total lunar eclipse promises a longer duration, darker skies, and a more vibrant display by the Sun. Observers may even catch a glimpse of a coronal mass ejection if one occurs.

