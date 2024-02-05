Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need to Know About This Astronomical Event

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is expected to be a major celestial event, passing over North America, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada. While people in India won't be able to witness this particular eclipse, scientists consider it exceptionally rare. Total solar eclipses happen about every 18 months when the moon moves between the sun and Earth, briefly blocking sunlight. However, the challenge is finding a location on land to see it since most of our planet is covered by oceans. Experiencing a total solar eclipse without extensive travel is even rarer.

When the moon fully covers the sun, it creates a "path of totality," a narrow band where people can see a total solar eclipse, provided the weather cooperates. On April 8, 2024, this eclipse band is expected to be 115 miles wide. NASA mentions that, on average, about 375 years pass between two total eclipses at the same location, although it can sometimes be even longer.

There are different forms of Solar eclipses, like partial or annular eclipses, but they are distinct from total solar eclipses. During a total solar eclipse, the sun's ethereal corona becomes visible. To illustrate the difference, author Annie Dillard likened seeing a partial eclipse to kissing a man, while the experience of witnessing a total eclipse is more profound.