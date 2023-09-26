World Heart Day 2023: Get these routine check-ups to avoid sudden cardiac arrest

Heart health checkups are an unheard concept for many. Generally, we only either get our heart checked once we reach a certain age or have some family history. However, with the rising burden of sudden cardiac arrest in the youth, according to American Heart Association (AHA), there are certain heart health screening tests that should begin as early as age 20; especially for Indians, since the Indian Heart Association states that heart disease strikes Indians at an earlier age than other demographics, often without warning.Let us have a look at some of the tests which are mandatory to avoid sudden cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Catheterization: A procedure to check arteries overlying your heart for obstruction of normal blood flow.

Echocardiogram: A test that uses sound waves to show heart movement to understand heart function and heart valve function.

Electrocardiogram: A test that records the electrical activity of your heart.

Electrophysiology Study: A detailed evaluation of the electrical activity in your heart.

Exercise Stress Echocardiogram: A test that evaluates heart movement during monitored exercise.

Magnetic resonance imaging A scan that uses a magnet and radio waves to produce heart images.

Multigated acquisition scan A test that evaluates heart functioning using a radioactive substance.