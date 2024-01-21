'World’s Coolest Winter' Gives UAE Tourism Major Boost

UAE’s push to become the top tourist destination in the world continues. UAE ministers and officials across local and federal government entities emphasized the significance of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, marking a key milestone in boosting the UAE’s global tourism standing. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the campaign, themed ‘Unforgettable Stories,’ aims to showcase the country’s distinctive cultural and heritage landmarks.

Executed by the Ministry of Economy with support from the UAE Government Media Office and collaboration with various tourism, culture, and heritage bodies, the nationwide campaign offers a diverse range of options for both domestic and international tourists. It aims to create lasting memories and promote the sense of belonging to the UAE, especially during the mild winter season that sets the country apart.

The campaign, aligned with the National Tourism Strategy 2031, plays a crucial role in stimulating tourism projects, attracting international companies, generating new job opportunities for national cadres, and contributing to economic growth. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, highlighted that the campaign aligns with the UAE’s vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positions the country at the forefront of global firefighting and environmental sustainability.

The ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign has evolved over the past three editions, recording significant achievements. The third edition saw hotel revenues of AED 1.8 billion, a 20 per cent increase compared to the second edition, and attracted 1.4 million local tourists, an 8 per cent increase. The campaign contributes to the UAE’s competitiveness in the tourism, travel, and hotel sector on a global scale.Saeed Al Eter, Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, emphasized the campaign’s role in driving tourism sector growth and showcasing the UAE’s ecological diversity, rich historical sites, cultural elements, and warm hospitality. The winter season transforms the UAE into an attractive destination for both domestic and international visitors