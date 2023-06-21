Yoga a solution to major health concerns

By life

New Delhi, June 21 As the world struggles with the virus and pollution, yoga can help with the stress brought on by disease. Those who make yoga the cornerstone of their existence never lose their vigour.



Yoga offers several advantages whether you are an expert or a beginner. It is a current fad that is actually quite beneficial for boosting immunity. There is no longer a need to take time out of your busy schedule to go to the gym or anywhere else to practise yoga; you can do it whenever you want, even at home. It is simple and simple to carry out. Yoga provides a wide range of advantages, including increased flexibility, lowered stress levels, improved fertility, solutions for serious skin issues, a flawless skin glow aids in reducing hair loss, and many more.

Yoga can help in boosting your fertility

An ancient Indian medical practice is yoga. Yoga is a method of maintaining internal wellness.

Asanas, pranayama, and meditation are a few of the various variations of yoga. Research has shown that people with infertility can benefit greatly from practising yoga. For example, practising yoga will not only make you feel less stressed, but it will also help to boost your immunity, which is typically weakened throughout the process and even during treatment. It will also encourage better sleep and more physical activity, among other things.

"Try practicing yoga to unwind, realign your pelvis, and improve blood circulation. all elements that can encourage conception more quickly. According to studies, yoga can assist in reducing stress, which can have an impact on fertility. Certain poses can also help promote childbirth by increasing blood flow to your pelvis, stimulating hormone-producing glands, and easing muscle tension." said Dr. Shobha Gupta Medical Director and IVF specialist from Mother's Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi and Vrindavan.

Dr. Shobha Gupta further adds "Yoga, meditation, and breath-control techniques all help to relax the mind and lessen worry. You can strengthen the muscles and reproductive organs that are required throughout pregnancy and childbirth by doing fertility yoga. Their deep breathing approach encourages better blood circulation, lessens stress, and makes it simpler to unwind".

A holistic approach to health and wellbeing is offered through yoga. For those who are dealing with infertility, life is filled with significance; when one learns they are unable to have children, their entire outlook on life is affected. The age-old science of yoga offers practical methods for dealing with the diagnosis and therapies as well as for promoting maximum health during the healing process.

For Expecting mothers

According to Dr. Shobha Gupta, prenatal yoga is another great exercise for expectant mothers since it "encourages relaxation, flexibility, focus, and deep breathing." Indoor cycling is a great method to work up a sweat without straining your ankle and knee joints because you can bike at your own pace without falling.

Yoga therapy not only aids in conquering infertility, but it also relieves stress, which aids in the treatment of many serious illnesses, including cancer. It can aid with pain management, sleep improvement, energy boosts, fatigue reduction, stress and anxiety reduction, and psychological wellness, including depression. Those who have been diagnosed with cancer and are receiving cancer treatment can benefit greatly from yoga therapy.

"We have frequently observed that infertile couples need a lot of patience when undergoing IVF therapy because this is their only remaining hope. Therefore, by claiming both the body and the mind, deep relaxation helps to relieve tension and anxiety while promoting a condition of balance. Since stress and worry weaken the immune system, this calming effect normally helps to support and promote the immune system", added Dr. Shobha Gupta.

Do yoga to get rid of skin conditions

Dr. Sandeep Babbar, Medical Director and Dermatologist from Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic Faridabad explains that the main causes of skin issues are our unhealthy lifestyles and food habits. What we eat is what we display on our faces. The skin won't appear radiant and healthy if our bodies are not in good health. When digestion is improper and the stomach is upset, skin issues including acne, pimples, dry skin, eczema, leucoderma, psoriasis, and others are directly correlated. Skin injury can also be caused by renal issues and weak digestive function. Yoga asanas and pranayamas are crucial for preventing this.

Dr. Sandeep Babbar suggests start the day with Surya Namaskar as it helps to maintain the body healthy and free from disease. It also aids in keeping the mind clear of stress and worry. Additionally, performing the asanas bhujangasana, vakrasana, shashakasana, and uttan padasana is quite good at enhancing skin texture and warding against infections.

Pranayams for glowing skin

Everyone should perform five pranayamas each day to achieve beautiful, healthy skin. Dr. Sandeep Babbar advises performing kapalbhati for 30 minutes and anulom vilom for an hour.

Yoga helps in controlling hair fall

There are various yoga asanas that can truly aid in hair development if you're tired of your short bob and want your locks to be longer. Yoga for hair growth and better health has gained some appeal around the world. Dr. Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Physician from Cosmetic Skin Clinic New Delhi, said because of the great effects it appears to produce. Yoga and pranayama help to increase blood flow to the head and scalp, which in turn helps to revitalise dry, lifeless hair. In turn, this prevents hair loss and encourages hair growth. Thus, frequent yoga practice could be quite beneficial if you are balding or experiencing hair loss".

