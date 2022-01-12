1000 children infected with covid in 11 days in Pimpri Chinchwad

In just eleven days, more than one thousand children have been infected with corona in Pimpri Chinchwad. Fortunately, only four children are currently admitted to the municipal hospital and they have mild symptoms. The rest of the children are in home isolation and many have even recovered from covid.

In the last eleven days, 1023 corona patients have been found. Schools for children up to the age of five were started online. But all schools for children between the ages of 6 and 18 started offline. This makes the above figures even more worrying. Because only 166 children between the ages of 0 and 5 who started school online have been infected with the corona. Most of them came in contact with their parents. However, Covid infected 857 children between the ages of 6 and 18 who attended offline school until January 9. Fortunately, only four children are currently admitted to the new Jijamata Hospital, which is reserved for children by the municipality, and they are experiencing mild symptoms. The rest of them are in house isolation and many have even recovered from covid.