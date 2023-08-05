110 villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar get access to tap water

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has received a positive development. The persistent water scarcity faced by 110 villages in the district has been permanently resolved. These villages, grappling with water shortages, now receive a consistent supply of 55 litres of clean water monthly through tap connections. Through the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 1161 schemes have been initiated to provide clean water to 1297 villages within the district.

As per government orders, these tasks will be completed by December 31, delivering water through taps. However, due to engineer shortages in overseeing the water supply department's work, officials have finished schemes in 488 villages so far. Currently, tap water serves 110 villages, with records on the central government's website.

Water supply through taps now accessible to every family in these villages: