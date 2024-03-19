Holi 2024: MSRTC Thane Division to Deploy 126 Festival Special Buses for Konkan

Mumbai, March 19: Holi is a popular festival celebrated in India, and many people travel to their hometowns to celebrate with their families. To cater to the increased demand for travel during Holi to Konkan, the Thane division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has made preparations to deploy 126 additional buses. These buses will be operated from Thane, Kalyan, and Vitthalwadi.

106 of the additional buses will be reserved, while 20 will be operated on a group basis. 12 more buses have been added this year compared to last year. The maximum number of additional buses (39) will be operated from the Thane-2 depot. The buses will be operated from March 22 to 26. Commuters are advised to book their tickets in advance to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Schedule:

The main Holi festival will be celebrated on March 24, and Dhulivandan will be celebrated on March 25.

Additional buses will start operating from March 22.

The focus will be on operating additional buses on March 23, 24, 25, and 26.

Depots and Destinations:

Thane-1 depot: 29 buses to Mahad, Pali, Chiplun, Poladpur, Durgewadi, Kase, and Dapoli.

Thane-2 depot: 39 buses to Shirgaon, Fauji Ambawade, Chiplun, Shivtharghal, Kotwal, Dapoli, Mahad, Guhagar, Khed

Kalyan depot: 23 buses to Poladpur, Kotwal, Diveagar, Fauji Ambawade, Shivtharghal, Khed, Chiplun, and Dapoli.