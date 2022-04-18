14 year old boy makes electric bicycle for fathers who stopped using bike due to high petrol prices

Many have stopped using not only cars but also two-wheelers due to the record high prices of petrol. Other routes are being used for travel. Due to rising fuel prices, a boy has created an electric bicycle for his father who use to walk to work due to high petrol price. This e-cycle runs up to 50 km on two hours of charging. The boy who made this e-cycle is only 14 years old.

Sushant Metkari, a boy from Wangi village in Sangli district, has built an electric bicycle for his father to ride to work easily. Sushant informed that the bicycle can run up to 50 km on two hours of charging. Due to his strong will, Sushant built an electric bicycle for his father when the conditions at home were very bad and unfortunately he was suffering from high sugar at this age.

Sushant's father stopped using his bike to get to work due to petrol price hike. He preferred to go to work on foot. Then the idea of ​​making an electric bicycle came to Sushant's mind as a solution to this petrol price hike. He then started making e-cycle.

Sushant pulled out his bicycle. Added 2batteries of 12 volt to this bicycle. Now, this bicycle can travel up to 50 km without paddle if charged for 2 hours, said Sushant.