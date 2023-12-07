16-year old dies after kin pump air into him through his rectum

In a freak mishap, a sixteen -year-old boy died in Pune after a staffer in his relative’s office allegedly pumped air into him by inserting a compressor into his rectum while playing. The incident was reported on Monday between 10:30 am and 10:50 am at the Poona Flour and Foods Ltd unit in Hadapsar Industrial area. The deceased has been identified as Motilala Babulal Sahu from Uttar Pradesh. Police said Motilala had come to Pune to meet his uncle. On Monday he visited the factory where his uncle was employed.

While sharing a light moment with other employees, accused Dheerajsingh Gopalisingh Gaud allegedly inserted a pipe of an air compressor into the victim’s rectum. Police said that the sudden burst of air in his cavity severely damaged the intestine and rectum. Motilal was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but died due to internal injuries.As per the complaint filed by Shankar Sahu (34), police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.Ravindra Shelke, senior inspector (SPI), Hadapsar police station, said, “We have registered an FIR as per the complaint given by the uncle of the deceased and arrested the accused for causing death by negligence at the site.’’After receiving information, a team from Hadapsar police station initiated a probe into the accident. Police sub-inspector Mahesh Kawale said, “The accused has been arrested. A court has remanded him to police custody till December 7 for further investigation”.



