18 ministers, including Rajesh Tope during covid period got treated at private hospital

The question is whether the ministers of the state government do not trust the government hospital. In the last two years, 18 ministers, including state health minister Rajesh Tope, have been treated in private hospitals instead of government hospitals. Not only this, the RTI has concluded that a bill of Rs 1 crore 40 lakh has been given to private hospitals. However, the illness for which the minister were treated has not been revealed. Nashik-based journalist Dipti Raut has received this information under RTI.

In two years, during the Corona period, 18 ministers in the government were treated in private hospitals instead of government hospitals. During the Corona period, many, especially the common people, had to work hard to get a bed. But at the same time, the ministers were treated at a private hospital and paid their bills from the government coffers. Most of the ministers are from NCP. Nine NCP ministers, six Congress ministers and three Shiv Sena ministers were treated at private hospitals

People who can afford prefer private hospitals for undergoing any treatment. But even today most people in the state go to government hospitals for treatment. But government hospitals need to be strengthened. Only after ministers and leaders are treated in government hospitals will they realize the shortcomings of the hospital. In addition, the enthusiasm and confidence of the employees will increase. However, if this is not the case, then the question arises as to how the poor will get better facilities if the ministers are turning their backs on government hospitals.

Ministers and Bills

1. Health Minister Rajesh Tope - Rs 34,40, 930

2. Energy Minister Nitin Raut - Rs 17,63,879

3. Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif - Rs 14,56,604

4. Minister of State for Revenue Abdul Sattar - Rs 12,56,748

5. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad - Rs 11,76,278

6. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal - Rs 9,03,401

7. Minister of Animal Husbandry Sunil Kedar - Rs 8,71,890

8. Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil -Rs 7,30,513

9. Industry Minister Subhash Desai - Rs 6,97,293

10. Transport Minister Anil Parab - Rs 6,79,606