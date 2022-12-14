20 star backed turtles recovered by Mumbai Police from Borivali during raid

Acting on a tip-off, Mumbai Police conducted a raid and recovered 20-star back turtles from MHB Colony Police station area in Borivali. A 33-year-old smuggler, named Nadeem Shujauddin Sheikh was also arrested. The accused, who is a resident of Meera Road in Thane had come with the intention of selling the turtles.

According to police, the accused had brought the turtles with the intention of selling them. Police received information that some people were coming near Borivali Link Road to sell rare species of turtle.

On receiving the information, Senior Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, immediately dispatched a team of police personnel under Sub-inspector Dr Deepak Hinde to the spot. The team conducted a raid and the smuggler was arrested.

The total value of the turtles is estimated to be approximately 3,50,000 rupees. A case has been registered under sections 9, 39, 44, 48, 48A and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 by the Mumbai Police against the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

