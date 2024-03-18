23-Year-Old Arrested with Firearms Near Panvel Railway Station

Panvel city police arrested a 23-year-old man near Panvel Railway Station on Saturday afternoon after he was found in possession of two firearms, authorities said. The man, identified as Ankit Suresh Kumar of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, had traveled from his hometown and intended to carry out a criminal act, police said. However, he was detained before any harm could be done.

Kumar, employed as a network marketing executive, was apprehended with two firearms and two live cartridges, according to police reports. Avinath Ganthde, a police constable with Panvel City police, received a tip-off about a person arriving at Panvel station wearing a black shirt and carrying a black bag with firearms.

Acting on this information, Panvel City police set up a trap outside the station on Saturday. Around 4:20 p.m., a person matching the description exited the station wearing a black shirt and carrying a black bag. Police officers stopped and searched him as he headed towards the State Transport bus stand, discovering the firearms and live cartridges in his possession.

When questioned about the firearms, Kumar provided vague answers, prompting authorities to take him into custody. “We took him in custody for further interrogation,” said a police official from Panvel City police station. He added that the election code of conduct has been implemented and carrying arms is not allowed. “There is a possibility that he had come to commit a crime or sell the firearms,” said the official. A case has been registered against him in relevant sections of the Arms Act.