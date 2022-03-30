3 held for possessing MD drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in Mumbai

Bandra and Worli unit of Anti Narcotics Cell arrested three drug peddlers from different areas of Mumbai and recovered 3.160 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 4.73 crore in the international market, said Anti Narcotics Cell.

A case had been registered under NDPS Act, added Anti Narcotics Cell.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor