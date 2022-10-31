3 injured, slab of building collapses in Kalwa

In an major incident, three people suffered injuries after a major portion of slab collapsed in a building in Kalwa. The slab of the living room of a flat on the first floor of the building collapsed into a saloon shop below.

A 20-year-old resident of the flat along with an employee from the saloon and his 16-year-old client suffered injuries, said Avinash Sawant, chief at the regional disaster management cell in Thane.

My son fell down with the slab and luckily escaped with minor injuries. The two others in the saloon are learnt to have borne the brunt of the impact as the rubble collapsed on them, said the father of one of the victim staying on the first floor flat.

The corporation officials sealed the flat and six shops in the four-storeyed structure as a precautionary measure and residents have been asked to evacuate the building as soon as possible, Times of India reported.