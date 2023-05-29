3 killed in car accident on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway

Three persons were killed when their car hit a road divider and then caught fire on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district. The accident took place on Monday morning between 5 am and 5.30 am near Deulgaon Kol village on the expressway."The car which was carrying three persons hit a road divider following which one of them fell out of the vehicle," he said. "The official said the car then caught fire in which two persons who were inside the vehicle were charred to death. Another person who had fallen out the vehicle succumbed to injuries in a hospital," he said." According to the preliminary information, there was a diesel can in the car," the official said.

A similar incident, last Wednesday, four persons were killed after their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) hit a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway."A total of 39 people have lost their lives and 143 were injured in accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its launch in December 2022 till the end of April this year," a senior police official earlier said. Recently, on May 26, as the Shirdi-Bharvir stretch near Nashik of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway was to be opened for vehicles, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) authority installed Impact Attenuator technology (crash cushion) to prevent road accidents.



