5 Sanjay Patils To Contest From Mumbai North East, Only 1 Of Them Is From Shiv Sena (UBT)

By Tejas Joshi | Published: May 4, 2024 06:54 PM

ir="ltr">The contest between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) is heating up in the Mumbai North East seat. The BJP had cut the ticket of its sitting MP Manoj Kotak and nominated Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha to fight this seat. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded former MP from the seat Sanjay Dina Patil.

However, a twist has emerged in this contest. 4 other candidates having similar names to Sanjay Dina Patil have filed nomination from the field. Funnily, now 5 Sanjay Patil are in contest from Mumbai North East seat. This, however, is not the new trick in electoral politics. Where there are tight electoral contests, parties tend to field one or two candidates with similar names to their opposition candidates. This is usually done to cut down opposition candidates' votes by misleading his/her voters to vote for the wrong candidate with the same name.

Earlier, this would happen discreetly. But looks like there has been no discretion followed in Mumbai North East. 4 Sanjay Patils have been fielded in this seat, other than official UBT candidate Sanjay Dina Patil. Out of these 4 candidates, 3 are not even residents of the constituency.

What is more interesting is that all 4 Sanjay Patils have bought stamp papers for the affidavit declaration from a single stamp vendor based in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi. These stamp papers have been bought on the same date, April 29.

Here are 4 Sanjay Patils in fray other than official UBT candidate:

Sanjay Mahadev Patil:

33-year-old Sanjay Mahadev Patil is a resident of Meni in Shirala Tehsil of Sangli district, nearly 400 kms away from Mumbai. His name is also enrolled in Shirala assembly constituency.

Sanjay Pandurang Patil:

31-year-old Sanjay Pandurang Patil is a resident of Ghansoli, as per his affidavit. Interestingly, even his name is registered in Shirala assembly constituency in Sangli district.

Sanjay Nivrutti Patil:

43-year-old Sanjay Nivrutti Patil is a resident of Pawana in Navi Mumbai, says his affidavit. Even he is registered in Shirala constituency of Sangli. Miracle!

Sanjay Bandu Patil:

51-year-old Sanjay Bandu Patil is a resident of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, only one of the four who resides in Mumbai North East seat constituency.

Lokmattimes.com tried to reach out to all 4 Sanjay Patils to ask about this coincidence, only Sanjay Mahadev Patil picked up the call and said that he currently resides in Vikhroli. He said he wasn’t asked to file the nomination by anyone and did it himself. When asked about the similarities in their affidavits, he said he was on bike and would reach back in 10 minutes. Other 2 Sanjay Patils from Shirala had their phones switched off thereafter.

The stark similarities in affidavits cannot be a mere coincidence, or are they? All that we know is the Mumbai North East contest has become more interesting.