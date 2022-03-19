50 BJP MLAs in touch with MVA, claims Sanjay Raut

Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve on Friday claimed that at least 25 disgruntled MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra are in touch with the BJP.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has reacted to Danve's claim. MP Sanjay Raut said, "As far as I know Raosaheb Danve does not smoke or does drugs. Raosaheb Danve may have wanted to speak 125 but he might have suffered slip of tongue. If they are in touch, why dont they join the party, Holi is also over? Danve is a kind of person who might not be able to remember what he said yesterday. We can also say that 50 BJP MLAs are in touch with MVA, claimed Sanjay Raut.

"As many as 25 legislators of the MVA are in touch with us because they are unhappy," the Raosaheb Danve told reporters, while refusing to disclose their names. The MVA, a coalition of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, was formed after the Sena parted ways with the BJP following the 2019 Assembly elections.



