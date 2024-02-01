5,443 Suffer by Monkey Bites in 2023, Cats Responsible for 12,732 Bites in the State

Pune: As many as 5,443 people were bitten by monkeys in all districts of the state last year (2023), according to the state health department. The highest number of 710 of them were found in Jalna district of Marathwada. During the same period, 60,543 people were also reported to have been bitten by cats in the state.

Rabies is more likely to occur if a human is bitten by a wild animal or pet. To prevent this from happening, a preventive vaccine is taken from the medical system. While getting vaccinated in government hospitals, it is reported to the health system. These figures have emerged from such records.

Most cat bites in Mumbai

Mumbai had the highest number of cat bites at 12,732. It is followed by Kolhapur (9,045), Thane (6,411), Raigad (3,098) and Palghar (2,220).

Highest number of monkey bites in Jalna

After Jalna district (710), Amravati (576), Osmanabad (506), Mumbai (382) and Satara district (262 people have been bitten by monkeys). Yavatmal has the lowest number of bites at 12.