55-year-old woman attacked by leopard in Maharashtra's Nashik

A 55-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard in the Igatpuri Taluka area, a wildlife corridor in Nashik Maharashtra, forest officials said.

The incident took place on Friday, officials said.

"A 55-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard in the Igatpuri Taluka area, a wildlife corridor. A post-mortem was done; the investigation is underway. Govt will give a financial aid of Rs 15 lakhs," said Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nashik (West).

"People in the area are requested to keep their doors shut and not roam during the night, we're tracking the regular movement of leopards using camera tracking devices. In case of another such incident, the forest dept will probe the matter," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

