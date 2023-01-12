6-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped From Pune Station, Rescued By Police In Gulbarga

At Pune Station, a man kidnapped a six-year-old boy while his mother was drunk. According to the police investigation, the kid was taken to Gulbarga. Pune police arrested him and rescued the kid with the assistance of Gulbarga police. Iqbal Hasan Sheikh (32), a resident of Pedgaon, Kolhapur, has been identified as the kidnapper. He is currently residing at Gulbarga Railway Station in Karnataka.

A 40-year-old lady reported the incident to Bundgarden police. According to the information provided by the police, the complaint is from a Pimpri. She has an alcohol problem. She arrived at Pune station with her six-year-old son on January 9th. She met Iqbal Sheikh there. The complainant drank the leftover alcohol with him once more. Due to alcohol, she promptly fell asleep at 11 p.m.

When she awoke at 2 a.m., she found that her son was not with her. She rushed to the Bund Garden police station and filed a report. According to her complaint, the police reviewed the area's CCTV. It contained a suspect. The kidnapper had transported the infant to Gulbarga, according to technical evidence. Following that, the police contacted and informed the Gulbarga police. Iqbal Sheikh was detained and put into jail by Gulbarga police.

A Bund Garden police team has been sent to nab the accused. Why Sheikh abducted the boy will come after further investigation. Sandeep Madhale, an Assistant Police Inspector, is conducting the investigation.