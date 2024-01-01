743 Motorists Booked for Drunk Driving on New Year's Eve in Thane

Thane Police booked 743 motorists for drunk driving on New Year, marking an increase compared to the previous year, with cases registered under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

For the special security arrangements on December 31st, Thane deployed 36 officers, 264 police personnel, and 75 wardens across around 80 locations. They initiated action against drunk driving cases starting from December 26th, resulting in a total of 743 cases registered from that date until now. On New Year's Eve, the police caught 297 commuters driving under the influence.

Additionally, between December 26th and 31st, the police filed a total of 17,000 cases against vehicles and drivers who violated traffic rules under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). The area of Kalwa recorded the highest number of drunk driving cases, with 44 on New Year's Eve. Naupada had 14 cases, and Rabodi had 8.

Comparatively, last year, Thane Police booked 659 motorists for drunk driving on New Year. Despite the increase, the offenses remain lower than the pre-pandemic years. The police intensified their actions, implementing blockades (nakabandi) at strategic locations. However, concerns arose due to the occurrence of an infamous "rave party" in Thane's Kasarvadavli, raising questions about the law and order situation in the city.

